BTS Star Suga “Deeply Sorry” After Drink-Driving on Scooter

BTS band member Suga has stated he’s “deeply sorry” after being fined for driving an electrical scooter below the affect.

The star of the Ok-pop band took to social media Wednesday to say he was “very heavy-hearted” to convey followers “disappointing information”.

“I rode an electrical scooter dwelling after consuming at a dinner final night time,” the 31-year-old wrote. He siad he thought it was a “brief distance” and didn’t notice you can’t use an electrical scooter below the affect, subsequently violating street site visitors legal guidelines.

“I fell whereas parking the electrical scooter in entrance of my home, and there was a police officer close by… I used to be given a breathalyzer take a look at and subsequently had my license revoked and was fined.”

안녕하세요. 슈가입니다. 여러분께 실망스러운 일로 찾아뵙게 되어 매우 무겁고 죄송한 마음입니다. 제가 어제 밤 식사 자리에서 술을 마신 후, 전동 킥보드 를 타고 귀가했습니다. 가까운 거리라는 안이한 생각과 음주 상태에서는 전동 킥보드 이용이 불가하다는 점을 미처 인지하지 못하고… — 𝗦𝗨𝗚𝗔 민윤기 (@BTS__twt_AGUSDT) August 7, 2024

The singer and rapper added that nobody was harmed or any amenities broken, however “that is my accountability and I’ve no excuses.” “I apologize to everybody who was harm by my careless and fallacious actions, and I shall be extra cautious in my actions to keep away from this from occurring once more.”

The globally profitable South Korean boy band is on hiatus as its members full necessary army service. Suga started his final 12 months, working as a social service agent.

BTS’s document label, Bighit, additionally launched an apology for the incident. “We categorical our honest apology for the incident involving BTS member Suga and his electrical kickboard accident. We apologize for the frustration attributable to the artist’s inappropriate conduct. As a social service agent throughout his army service, he’s ready to simply accept any disciplinary actions from his administrative center for inflicting a social disturbance.

“We’ll take higher care to make sure that such incidents don’t occur once more sooner or later.”