BTS Members Jimin and Jung Kook to Star in Disney+ Travel Show

BTS members Jimin and Jung Kook are set to star in a brand new journey actuality sequence on Disney+.

The sequence Are You Positive?!, unique to the Disney streaming service, was introduced through a launch from the Okay-pop supergroup’s label, Large Hit Music, and their mum or dad firm, Hybe, Tuesday night.

Are You Positive?! is slated for launch on Aug. 8, and in accordance with a launch, follows the duo as they journey by way of three areas in three nations: New York, Jeju Island, South Korea, and Sapporo, Japan.

The eight-part present will present Jimin and Jung Kook having fun with each a summer-time ocean and a snowy ski resort, permitting followers of the group — collectively referred to as ARMY — to get a behind-the-scenes look because the pair street journey collectively.

The sequence was filmed in 2023, earlier than the 2 Okay-pop stars enlisted for his or her obligatory army service in South Korea. It marks the primary journey actuality present for simply Jimin and Jung Kook, nonetheless, BTS has lengthy been placing out travel-related content material akin to their widespread amongst followers selection exhibits: Bon Voyage and In The Soop. The exhibits are at the moment obtainable to look at on Weverse, a fan-artist platform owned by Hybe Corp.

Earlier Tuesday, it was confirmed that BTS member Jin, the oldest within the group, would take part within the upcoming torch relay for the 2024 Paris Olympic Video games as a torchbearer from South Korea. Jin is the one member of the group who has accomplished his army service, having been discharged final month after enlisting in December 2022.

Are You Positive?! will launch new episodes each Thursday by way of Sept. 19.