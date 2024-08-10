BTS Member Suga Arrested For Alleged DUI

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Suga, a member of the Okay-pop group BTS was arrested for driving his electrical car whereas intoxicated.

Based on the Related Press, Suga, whose actual identify is Min Yoon-gi, was arrested on Tuesday night time whereas driving an “electrical kickboard” after allegedly falling over whereas attempting to park.

A police officer observed the spill and administered a breathalyzer check, which Suga reportedly didn’t cross. Because of this, his license was revoked and he was hit with a advantageous, the AP stated, citing a press release from Massive Hit Information.

There seems to be some confusion over the character of the car Suga was alleged to be working. Whereas an electrical kickboard usually refers to an electrical car that lacks a seat, police instructed native media that Suga’s car had a seat and resembled a scooter, which might change the character of penalty for the site visitors offense.

It’s unclear if police have begun the investigation course of.

Suga later took to Hybe’s Weverse fan platform to apologize for the incident, stating that he was working the car after consuming alcohol at dinner.