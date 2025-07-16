BTS Jungkook Joins Instagram, Gains 2 Million Followers In Less Than 24 Hours | Hollywood News

Last Updated: July 15, 2025, 15:23 IST

Even though Jungkook has not shared any post on his new Instagram handle as of now, he has crossed 2 million followers already in less than 24 hours.

Jungkook released his first solo album Golden in 2023. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Days after his military discharge, BTS member Jungkook has rejoined Instagram. Recently, the seven members of the globally popular K-pop group surprised everyone during an unannounced live via Jungkook’s new Instagram account – @mnijungkook.

During the session, Jungkook explained the meaning behind his user ID, and said, “The full form of the user ID is: My Name Is Jungkook.”

Even though Jungkook has not shared any post on his new Instagram handle as of now, he has crossed 2 million followers already in less than 24 hours.

It should also be noted that Jungkook has another Instagram account, which is dedicated to his dog. It has the username: Bam’s Dad.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is currently in Los Angeles with the rest of his BTS mates. The group is currently in the city to work on their next album.

Recently, J-Hope was spotted at the Incheon airport when he confirmed that the group is only visiting Los Angeles to work on their next music album. He shared that the band has indeed got on to making new music in the US, and that is why they will be away from South Korea for the next two months. “Yes, now, it’s time to work (on music). They are there in advance.,” J-Hope said.

For the unversed, all members of BTS have finished their mandatory military service, with the last one, Suga, walking out on June 21, 2025. Therefore, the group is officially planning to make a comeback.

Previously, it was confirmed that BTS will return in spring 2026 with a brand-new album and an international tour. The announcement came during a surprise 30-minute livestream on Weverse featuring all seven members – Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and RM – together for the first time since September 2022.

“We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year,” BTS said in a joint statement on July 1. “Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music … We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album,” it added.

Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing breakin…Read More Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing breakin… Read More

Stay updated with the latest news from Hollywood, upcoming english movie releases, red carpet moments, box office collections, reviews, and trailers! Download the News18 App

view comments

Location : Seoul, South Korea

First Published:

News movies » hollywood » BTS Jungkook Joins Instagram, Gains 2 Million Followers In Less Than 24 Hours