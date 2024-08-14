BTC Soars 7%, But Analysts Say This Might Be The Next 100X Crypto

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Bitcoin value surged 7% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $61,031 as of 5 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that went up 9% to $43.5 billion.

The world’s first and oldest cryptocurrency remains to be about 5% down on the weekly chart, which means that the restoration seen within the final 4 days was not sufficient for BTC to make up for the losses seen earlier than that. Nevertheless, the coin has nonetheless seen a 100% value enhance within the final 12 months, despite the fact that it’s removed from its ATH for the time being.

Bitcoin Worth Prediction

Bitcoin noticed a powerful surge within the final 24 hours, which managed to deliver it again above the $60K mark, however the coin misplaced its momentum after approaching the $62K barrier earlier. Since then, it spent about 12 hours buying and selling sideways with small fluctuations.

Nevertheless, merchants who’re to know what is going to occur subsequent ought to contemplate technical indicators resembling Bollinger Bands, that are at the moment pretty slender. This could possibly be a bearish sign in and of itself. However, whereas the bands stay slender, the Bitcoin value has been attempting to push the upper band additional up, and it could typically fluctuate between this band and the central zone between the 2 bands, hardly ever going to the decrease one.

This itself appears promising, particularly when coupled with the crypto’s Relative Energy Index (RSI).

The RSI worth has been going to the perimeters of the impartial zone within the final 12 hours as effectively, though it could typically sink to the oversold zone. This means that merchants have been very cautious in terms of shopping for, and really fast to promote. All of this factors at nice uncertainty out there proper now, as many appear to anticipate a brand new bearish wave to push BTC beneath the $60K mark, and that will very effectively occur.

What’s extra, the coin’s RSI additionally noticed two spikes towards the overbought zone in the previous few hours. It didn’t attain it, nevertheless it exhibits that merchants are getting extra relaxed. This degree of calm will doubtless enhance in time if the coin manages to keep up its present degree. The optimism can also be slowly build up, and that alone might assist BTC return to the $62K mark. BTC may even rise above this level over the weekend.

Promising Various To Bitcoin

Proper now, Bitcoin continues to battle to stay above the $60K mark, and whereas there may be motive to imagine that the coin will go up shortly, many are on the lookout for different, much less dangerous alternatives. Bitcoin is a high-risk, high-reward kind of funding, however initiatives like Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) have an opportunity at being way more rewarding whereas being accompanied by considerably decrease threat.

Base Dawgz is likely one of the newer meme cash, which already makes it an funding price contemplating, provided that the meme coin sector exploded in 2024 greater than ever earlier than. Nevertheless, Base Dawgz’s potential goes far past that.

Developed on the Base blockchain, DAWGZ was designed to run on 5 totally different blockchains concurrently after its ICO ends and the challenge launches. These networks embrace its native Base chain, in addition to Avalanche, Ethereum, Solana, and BSC.

In different phrases, 5 of the biggest and busiest chains within the business will all be linked via DAWGZ, which is able to be capable to present true interoperability.

This might be potential because of the challenge’s use of Portal Bridge and Wormhole applied sciences, which is able to allow the seamless switch of funds from chain to chain, without having wrapped tokens, stablecoins, or required traders to transform one token to a different.

As such, DAWGZ will be capable to unlock the complete potential of all 5 chains and allow you to entry any alternative on any of them at any time.

Congrats on passing 2.8 million $DAWGZ 🥳 We’re getting nearer. And hopefully we can provide you an replace subsequent week 🤝 pic.twitter.com/mRvjOMwD6F — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) August 3, 2024

This is the reason its presale has been a serious success, elevating over $2.85 million as of the time of writing, and why main crypto consultants, resembling YouTuber ClayBro, imagine it has an enormous likelihood to explode and even problem initiatives like Shiba Inu.

You’ll be able to be a part of Base Dawgz proper now by buying its DAWGZ token for $0.007414 utilizing both USDT, USDC, ETH, BUSD, BNB, SOL, or AVAX.

Go to DAWGZ’s official web site.

