BS Fixings Launches exciting new website.

Writer

Paul Airey

Revealed

April 7, 2021

Phrase rely

447

BS Fixings is proud to announce the launch of their brand-new e-commerce web site, . After a interval of session with clients, inside departments and specialist conversion price optimisation professionals, the positioning went dwell within the first quarter of 2021 with an entire host of options designed to make sourcing and buying fixings, fasteners, and different stainless-steel merchandise for the commerce and building markets as simple as attainable. The principle merchandise obtainable on the web site embrace Constructing Merchandise, Banding Merchandise, DIY Necessities, Wall Ties, Tying Wire, Nails, Bolts & Screws, Roofing Merchandise, Instruments and PPE with practically 100 particular person classes of merchandise in inventory and obtainable to select from.

A part of the web site specification was to give attention to technical and buyer assist and to make it as simple as attainable for purchasers to contact the corporate through a number of communication channels to get up-to-date product data and availability. This consists of distinguished separate phone numbers for product gross sales and technical assist, a devoted e-mail deal with for technical assist, clear postal deal with and dwell chat manned by skilled technical and gross sales employees.

BS Fixings who’re primarily based in Preston, Lancashire, started by specialising in Stainless Metal merchandise and so they have over 20 years’ expertise within the business. Stainless Metal is well-known for its sturdiness, corrosion resistance, energy, and aesthetic attraction. Usually this comes at a excessive value however with lengthy standing ties with suppliers and a bulk shopping for technique BS Fixings can supply extraordinarily aggressive costs on all of the merchandise they inventory. BS Fixings are additionally providing a ten% low cost to anybody who decides to go away suggestions primarily based on their expertise with BS Fixings and/or their merchandise.

Background Data

BS Fixings dad or mum firm and one of many web sites primary suppliers is BS Stainless Ltd. BS Stainless has been within the stainless-steel business processing and supplying metals for over 20 years. BS Stainless focuses on prime quality merchandise, initially within the wire, coil, sheet, and plate classes that they’ve at all times stocked but additionally now within the banding and different merchandise that they manufacture and distribute to over 50 international locations worldwide. BS Stainless work inside the scope of ISO 9001 and maintain CE markings in keeping with the development merchandise regulation (cpr). They’re additionally members of the British Stainless-Metal Affiliation in Sheffield (BSSA) and work carefully with Sheffield Hallam college and UKTI. BS Fixings was fashioned as a means of suppling stainless-steel banding and wire on a smaller scale by way of an automatic e-commerce platform. Over the previous 6 years BS Fixings have expanded their product vary and so they now promote an entire vary of merchandise and supplies for constructing and DIY functions.

BS Fixings

360 Leach Place, Walton Summit, Bamber Bridge, Lancashire, PR5 8AS,