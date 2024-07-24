Bryson DeChambeau hosting Donald Trump on podcast ‘about golf’

Bryson DeChambeau introduced he could have former President Donald Trump on his Break 50 podcast on Tuesday for a particular episode.

DeChambeau posted on X that Trump, the Republican presidential nominee for the 2024 election, will seem on his Break 50 present.

Along with Trump’s look, the golfer’s present shall be donating $10,000 to the Wounded Warrior Venture for each stroke they rating below par.

In a follow-up put up, DeChambeau clarified that this “is about golf and giving again to our nation’s veterans, not politics.”

“Just a few weeks in the past I reached out to each events’ presidential campaigns and @realDonaldTrump was down for the problem,” the golfer’s put up stated. “It’s an unbelievable honor to have the ability to take pleasure in a spherical of golf with any sitting or former president, and all have an open invitation to affix me for a spherical of Break 50 anytime.”

DeChambeau posts episodes of his Break 50 podcast to his YouTube channel, which has greater than 850,000 subscribers. Earlier episodes function 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, mannequin Paige Spiranac and golf YouTuber Garrett Clark.

After the assassination try on Trump on July 13 throughout a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, DeChambeau voiced his assist for the previous president on X.

“Violence deserves no place on this world. Praying for President Trump and his household,” the golfer stated in an X put up. “Wishing for a speedy restoration.”