Bryson DeChambeau, Donald Trump score combined 22-under in charity golf round

Seems, Bryson DeChambeau and Donald Trump make a fairly good pairing on the golf course.

The SMU product turned two-time U.S. Open champion introduced Monday he can be releasing a video on his YouTube channel that includes himself and the previous president enjoying a spherical of “Break 50,” a sport by which DeChambeau and a star or athlete accomplice attempt to shoot 49 or higher in a single spherical with a two-person greatest ball format from the entrance tees.

The spherical was performed for charity, benefitting the Wounded Warrior Undertaking.

Taking part in at Trump Nationwide Golf Membership Bedminster in New Jersey within the first week of this month, in accordance with DeChambeau — previous to the assassination try of Trump in Pennsylvania — the video featured virtually completely golf discuss, along with conversations about Trump’s favourite music and different off-the-course actions — and solely a single point out of the talk squabble between Trump and President Joe Biden discussing their very own golf video games.

Whereas DeChambeau, unsurprisingly, carried a lot of the load over the course of the spherical, Trump held his personal together with his driver and on the placing greens. A couple of holes had been scored whereas solely utilizing Trump’s photographs.

Whereas the duo was unable to “Break 50,” one thing DeChambeau has but to do on his channel, they did rating a 50, tying the bottom rating on the channel to this point.

For every shot DeChambeau and Trump completed below par, they donated $10,000 to the inspiration, a $220,000 complete after going 22-under.

“I need to thank President Trump for approaching this episode of Break 50! It was an honor to play a spherical with the previous president and lift a ton of cash for the Wounded Warrior Undertaking,” DeChambeau posted on his channel. “This was all meant to be about golf, good enjoyable, and supporting a terrific trigger.”

DeChambeau additionally left a chance for followers to donate to the Wounded Warrior Undertaking on the YouTube video itself.

