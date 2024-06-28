Bryce Harper limps off the field after groundout vs. Marlins

PHILADELPHIA — A uncommon unhealthy night time for the Phillies might have turned exponentially worse when Bryce Harper grabbed his left hamstring and limped off the sector on the ultimate play of Thursday night time’s 7-4 loss to the Marlins.
Harper stated he felt one thing in his decrease hamstring when he was midway up the first-base line on his game-ending groundout at Residents Financial institution Park.
Harper will endure additional testing on Friday morning.
“He simply felt his hamstring seize coming down the road,” supervisor Rob Thomson stated. “Do not know something greater than that, so we’ll simply have to attend till tomorrow to examine him out.”
That was additionally the case for Kyle Schwarber, who left the sport within the high of the ninth as a result of left groin tightness.
“He simply felt his groin tighten up,” Thomson stated. “So I received him out instantly, as quickly as I knew about it. However once more, I’ve no different information about that till tomorrow.”
Neither Harper nor Schwarber had a lot so as to add about their respective accidents within the fast aftermath.
“Felt my decrease hammy just a bit bit,” stated Harper, whose harm got here on the identical night time he was named the beginning first baseman for the Nationwide League within the 2024 All-Star Sport. “We’ll get a picture tomorrow simply to see what that appears like. See how I sort of really feel tomorrow and go from there.”
Added Schwarber: “We’ll see the way it feels tomorrow and go from there. Personally, I do not suppose it is going to be tremendous critical. See how we are available in tomorrow and see the way it feels.”
Contributing to the uncertainty is that neither participant has dealt along with his respective difficulty earlier than.
Harper has landed on the injured listing over the previous few seasons as a result of Tommy John surgical procedure, a fractured left thumb and a left forearm harm. Throughout his time with the Nationals, he had IL stints for a hyperextended left knee, left thumb surgical procedure and left knee bursitis.
He is additionally missed video games right here and there with a sore again, a stiff neck, a jammed shoulder and groin tightness — however by no means as soon as a hamstring difficulty.
“I’ve by no means had any delicate tissue harm in addition to my elbow,” Harper stated. “So simply going to see what imaging appears like tomorrow and go from there.”
“I do not know,” Harper stated. “If I had one thing to return on, I would let you understand, however I’ve by no means felt something like this earlier than. It hurts, however we’ll see what it looks like tomorrow.”
“I believe all people’s totally different,” Harper stated. “Every physique is totally different. So we’ll see.”
Making simply his third begin of the season in left discipline, Schwarber stated he felt one thing “sort of seize” when he planted to throw the ball on a clumsy play within the eighth.
With a runner on third, Marlins second baseman Otto Lopez hit a tough grounder towards shortstop Edmundo Sosa, who was enjoying in with the Phillies trailing by one. The ball went proper below Sosa’s glove and Schwarber charged, barehanded it and threw off stability to second base in an try to get Lopez.
Schwarber initially thought it was a cramp, however it nonetheless did not really feel proper as he jogged again to the dugout after the sport.
“You are at all times involved when you must take a man out of a sport,” Thomson stated of each accidents. “However till tomorrow, what are you going to do?”
The late accidents capped an evening that took a sudden flip for the Phillies.
Main 3-0 by six innings, Zack Wheeler on his method to one other scoreless gem earlier than a troublesome break spoiled his night time. With two outs and a runner on within the seventh, Wheeler threw an 0-2 pitch to Ali Sánchez that appeared to catch the nook however was referred to as a ball.
Sánchez in the end singled on the tenth pitch of the at-bat, ending Wheeler’s night time. Reliever Matt Strahm allowed each inherited runners — and two of his personal — to attain because the Phillies’ 3-0 lead became a 4-3 deficit. Although Philadelphia tied it up within the backside of the seventh, issues unraveled within the eighth and ninth.
“It stinks,” Wheeler stated. “You hate seeing guys get harm. Hopefully, it is nothing critical for each these guys. … However we will not sulk on it. We simply need to get able to play tomorrow.”
Whether or not that may embrace Harper and/or Schwarber stays to be seen.
“If there may be time to be missed,” Schwarber stated, “I’ve received all the religion on the earth in these guys to maintain doing their factor.”