Bryce Harper hurts hamstring on final play of Phillies’ 7-4 loss to Marlins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper limped off the sphere with an obvious hamstring harm after making the ultimate out for the Philadelphia Phillies of their 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Thursday night time.

Hustling down the road as he tried to beat out a grounder to the fitting facet, Harper reached for his left hamstring after crossing first base and hobbled towards the dugout. He’ll bear imaging Friday.

“I felt my decrease hammy, just a bit bit. We’re going to get a picture tomorrow and see what that appears like,” Harper stated. “See how I really feel tomorrow and go from there.”

Philadelphia teammate Kyle Schwarber additionally acquired damage, exiting within the ninth inning after experiencing left groin tightness on an ungainly throw from the outfield. Schwarber, usually a delegated hitter, began in left area — simply his third sport within the area all season.

“I reached right down to seize the ball barehanded and type of planted for the throw and felt it seize,” Schwarber stated. “I believed it was only a cramp at first and I completed the inning. However, as I used to be operating in (between innings) I might nonetheless type of really feel it, so I talked to the coach and he didn’t like the place the spot was … so he wished to get me out of there.”

Harper stated he’s “by no means actually had a soft-tissue harm” earlier than. He stated he felt discomfort about midway down the primary final analysis. Requested how involved he was, he appeared cautious.

“I don’t know,” he stated. “Like I stated, I by no means felt something like this earlier than. It hurts.”

Earlier within the day, the slugger was elected by followers to begin at first base for the Nationwide League within the July 16 All-Star Sport at Texas. Schwarber is considered one of six different Philadelphia gamers who’re finalists to begin at their positions within the subsequent spherical of voting.

Harper is hitting .303 with 20 residence runs and 58 RBIs.

“He simply felt his hamstring seize taking place the road. Don’t know something greater than that,” Phillies supervisor Rob Thomson stated. “We’ll simply have to attend till tomorrow and examine him out.”

Jake Burger hit a go-ahead solo homer for Miami within the eighth after Bryan De La Cruz tied the rating at 3 with a three-run double within the seventh.

Burger despatched a first-pitch slider from reliever Jeff Hoffman (3-1) into the left-field seats to snap a 4-all tie, then added an RBI single within the ninth to make it 7-4.

“It all the time feels good to do this,” Burger stated. “It’s irritating with how the previous couple of weeks have gone for me and never contributing extra, so to hit a go-ahead residence run and drive in an insurance coverage run there within the ninth is nice.”

De La Cruz cleared the bases in a four-run seventh with a double off reliever Matt Strahm, who allowed a number of runs in an look for the primary time since opening day.

Josh Bell adopted with an RBI double of his personal to present the Marlins a 4-3 lead. It was the two hundredth double of his profession. Bell has 48 RBIs in 62 profession video games towards Philadelphia.

“It didn’t look nice for half of the sport, however we had a extremely good seventh inning,” Marlins supervisor Skip Schumaker stated. “Massive hits from De La Cruz and Josh Bell. It was simply a kind of hard-fought video games. Their bullpen is basically good. We wanted good at-bats all through the lineup. That’s the way you rating seven runs.”

Anthony Bender (3-2) gained in reduction regardless of permitting an unearned run within the seventh that briefly tied the rating at 4. Tanner Scott pitched an ideal ninth to earn his eleventh save.

Marlins starter Trevor Rogers permitted three runs and 6 hits over six innings.

The Phillies constructed a 3-0 lead starting with an RBI double within the first by Harper, who prolonged his hitting streak to 12 video games. He was chosen for his eighth All-Star Sport on Thursday, seventh as a starter, because the main vote-getter amongst NL gamers within the first spherical of fan balloting.

Rafael Marchán homered and Edmundo Sosa had an RBI single for the Phillies. Zack Wheeler yielded two runs and 7 hits in 6 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Positioned RHP Spencer Turnbull on the 15-day injured listing with a proper lat pressure. Thomson stated Turnbull, who left a begin Wednesday in Detroit after simply three innings, will miss six to eight weeks. RHP Yunior Marté was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Thomson stated RHP Michael Mercado will transfer into the rotation subsequent week to take Turnbull’s spot.

Marlins: C Christian Bethancourt was despatched outright to Triple-A Jacksonville after he went unclaimed on waivers. As a participant with greater than three years of service time, he can refuse the project and elect free company, however being 43 days wanting 5 years’ expertise, he must forfeit the rest of his $2.05 million wage if he determined to do this.

UP NEXT

Marlins RHP Kyle Turner (0-0, 4.50 ERA) faces Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (5-3, 2.67) on Friday.

