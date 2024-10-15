Bruins vs. Avalanche 10/16/24 PREVIEW: Mile High Matchup

Simply the Information

Wednesday, 9:30pm PT

Ball Area, Denver, Colorado

TNT, MAX, TruTV

98.5 The Sports activities Hub

Mile Excessive Hockey

Know Your Enemy

The Avalanche have but to register a win this season; being 0-3-0

Three gamers are shouldering a lot of the load for points-getting and goalscoring; Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen, and Nathan McKinnon. All have 4 factors.

If there’s a smoking gun for the Avs’ woes; it’s one in every of two issues. Considered one of whom is accidents; they’re lacking Devon Toews, Calvin De Haan, Val Nichushkin, Tucker Poolman, Jonathan Drouin, and Artturi Lehkonen, in addition to Gabriel Landeskog; who’s been coping with knee points. That could be a lot of expertise away from Burgundy and Blue.

The opposite massive woe-bringer for the Avs is their goaltending, which has been spectacularly wretched to begin the season. Neither goaltender, Justus Annunen and Alex Giorgiev, has a SV% above .800 in the intervening time. It’s dangerous on the market in Colorado.

Sport Preview:

Nicely effectively effectively, guess this entire “keep aggressive” factor turned out to be fairly laborious for everyone, now didn’t it?

The Avs are in an uncommon spot for themselves proper now in that they’re simply…actually, actually dangerous. They’ve portion of their influence gamers both out on the mend or simply indisposed of, their goaltending might as effectively be a shooter tutor, and whereas their remaining massive names can nonetheless be distinction makers, the runaway impact of their weak depth mixed with their dangerous goaltending mixed with their painful harm luck has them scraping the underside of the Central Division’s barrel. Not an auspicious begin in any respect for Colorado.

That mentioned, don’t get comfy with the prospect of a simple win. Colorado has misplaced their video games miserably, however they will make you’re employed for it.

Whereas it’s nonetheless early on, Colorado continues to be one of many higher groups at getting pictures to the online and fairly high quality ones at that. Boston should do one thing that they’ve struggled early on with and clamp the net-front down from Colorado’s massive names in the event that they need to maintain this from turning into one other boat race of a sport. The time for defensive SNAFUs and offensive zone board battle carelessness is over.

Ought to make for an fascinating matchup both means, so let’s go B’s!