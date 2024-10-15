Bruins for Life emerges as UCLA football’s new NIL arm in reboot

UCLA’s soccer staff is making an enormous midseason change as a part of a reboot of the athletic division’s identify, picture and likeness endeavors.

Bruins for Life, a brand new NIL arm established to focus solely on soccer, will be part of Champion of Westwood and Males of Westwood as one of many college’s NIL branches.

“This construction provides us extra readability and makes it simpler for those that wish to help our student-athletes to do it,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond instructed The Occasions. “You actually need a extra singular, specialised focus relating to elevating cash for soccer and males’s and girls’s basketball.”

As a part of the reorganization, Champion of Westwood will help ladies’s basketball and the Olympic sports activities whereas Males of Westwood will help males’s basketball.

Jarmond mentioned Bruins for Life, spearheaded by former UCLA security and two-time Tremendous Bowl champion James Washington in addition to longtime donor John Manuck, quietly raised greater than $1 million earlier than its official launch Tuesday morning.

“It’s actually thrilling,” Jarmond mentioned of the fundraising efforts, “as a result of it’s going to help our soccer student-athletes in an actual optimistic manner.”

Even with Bruins for Life off to an encouraging begin, Males of Westwood unquestionably stays the blue-and-gold normal for the athletic division’s NIL fundraising ventures due to founder Ken Graiwer and males’s basketball coach Mick Cronin.

Cronin has worn Males of Westwood T-shirts and his staff has featured the NIL emblem on interview backdrops for the final two seasons. Cronin instructed The Occasions this summer time that the staff’s success in its NIL endeavors allowed it to snag six transfers as a part of a heralded recruiting class that additionally included McDonald’s All-American level guard Trent Perry.

“Mick Cronin has attacked NIL and he has executed an amazing job creating alternatives for our younger males within the basketball program,” Jarmond mentioned. “Mick works laborious, he understands it, he will get it, we’re going to truly ask him to speak to lots of our different coaches nearly his technique relating to NIL as a result of he’s executed an amazing job.”

Mentioned Graiwer, who will proceed to supervise each the Males of Westwood and Champion of Westwood funds: “As this group continues to evolve, the aim is identical — to assist UCLA athletics stay aggressive within the NIL period. I’m excited to broaden our affect and proceed bringing life-changing help to Bruin student-athletes.”

Jarmond additionally credited soccer coach DeShaun Foster and his employees with understanding the significance of NIL in rebuilding a program that can want an infusion of expertise after this season.

“I’d let you know from the time that he was employed within the offseason, he put lots of effort into NIL,” Jarmond mentioned of Foster. “He’s nonetheless doing that, his employees is doing that; I don’t suppose you’d see Bruins for Life emerge with out DeShaun and the employees’s efforts and significance in specializing in NIL and actually placing their vitality behind it, in order that’s not all the time the top coach each minute, however he’s bought to make it a precedence and DeShaun has made it a precedence — in any other case you wouldn’t see Bruins for Life emerge and are available out of the gates the way in which it has so sturdy.”