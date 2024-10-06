Bruins Drop Another Game as Offense Struggles

UCLA soccer took on a ranked opponent for the third straight week and completed with a loss for the fourth straight week. Dealing with Penn State for the primary time in over 50 years, the Bruins fell 27-11 to the Nittany Lions, and to 1-4 general on the season.
Listed here are the highest three takeaways from the loss:
With Ethan Garbers injured, Justyn Martin earned his first profession begin for the Bruins. Martin confirmed moments of promise throughout his begin. He led UCLA on a pleasant opening drive — earlier than they did not convert on 4th-and-1 — transformed a number of third downs, and was capable of precisely get the ball into the fingers of his receivers.
Martin completed 22-30 for 167 yards and a landing. Even with a constructive begin, the offense nonetheless did not put up a landing till the tip of the fourth quarter, when the sport was lengthy over. The Bruins did not put up 300 whole yards for the fourth straight recreation, and the speeding assault has but to achieve 100 yards this season.
After the Bruins recreation in opposition to Oregon final week, the workforce lamented that they wished to see their protection observe up their robust second-half efficiency in opposition to the Geese on this recreation in opposition to Penn State. UCLA held Oregon to simply six factors within the second half final week, a robust rebound from their first half.
Early on in Completely happy Valley, UCLA managed to do exactly that. The Bruins pressured a Penn State three-and-out on their opening drive. Cornerback Jaylin Davies made a important sort out on third right down to pressure the punt. This was an excellent begin for the Bruins, and their first time not permitting a landing on their opponent’s opening drive this season.
UCLA held Penn State scoreless by way of the primary quarter. The Nittany Lions would go on to attain 27 factors, considerably seamlessly, although the Bruins protection did have a crimson zone interception come off the board due to a questionable holding penalty. The protection additionally recorded their first sack in weeks, with Oluwafemi Oladejo sacking Drew Allar.
The Bruins’ defensive efficiency will not look phenomenal on the stat sheet or scoreboard by any means, nevertheless it was an enchancment from how they performed the final three weeks, and that’s what the workforce has been looking for.
Main as much as Saturday’s recreation, the Bruins’ main receiver through the 2023 season had shockingly been restricted to 5 receptions for 52 yards and one landing by way of the primary 4 video games of the season. Loya didn’t report a single reception in both of UCLA’s video games in opposition to Hawaii or Oregon.
In a single recreation in opposition to Penn State, Loya topped his complete receiving whole as he hauled in six receptions for 57 yards and a landing. Loya emerged as a main goal for Martin from the get-go. He caught Martin’s first two passes of the sport, together with one 16-yard reception that transformed a 3rd down.
This connection between Martin and Loya was no coincidence. After the sport, Martin shared that Loya has mentored him since he got here to UCLA.
“So me and Logan, he has been certainly one of my guys since I acquired on campus,” Martin stated, by way of UCLA Communications. “Simply serving to me get used to every thing, so it labored out that approach, that he acquired quite a lot of targets and was open for me. Going into this recreation, I didn’t wish to feed my receivers and I wished to allow them to free, however Logan was simply the one right this moment so that’s the way it labored out.”
Outdoors of Loya, UCLA gave a heavy share of receptions to their tight ends, Moliki Matavao, Jack Pedersen, and Bryce Pierre mixed for six receptions through the recreation. The manufacturing of Loya and the tight ends did come partially as a result of Rico Flores Jr. was questionable for this recreation.