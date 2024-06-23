Bruins Abroad – Eliza Paisley in France

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This summer season, quite a few Belmont student-athletes spent a while abroad participating in Belmont’s Research Overseas Program.
All through the summer season, Belmont Athletics will spotlight the experiences of our student-athletes as they encounter and interact with new landscapes, cultures, and peoples.
Our first reflection is by Eliza Paisley, a rising junior ladies’s soccer participant from Franklin, Tennessee. Throughout the Maymester, Eliza went to France with different Belmont college students.
The place did you examine overseas this summer season?
France (Paris and Good)
What lessons did you’re taking?
Pictures, Third Yr Writing & Faith
What was your favourite reminiscence?
Spending the entire day exploring and mountaineering in Antibes, appreciating its magnificence and tradition. Antibes is situated on the Mediterranean Sea close to Good.
Is there a selected place that you’d return and go to? In that case, the place and why?
Parc Floral de Paris. It is likely one of the 4 botanical gardens of Paris and is situated southeast of Paris’ metropolis heart. It’s identified for its azaleas, rhododendrons, and irises.
What was the factor that stunned you essentially the most in regards to the tradition and environment?
French individuals aren’t as standoffish and “imply” and other people say they’re. Everybody there’s SO captivated with what they do and liked attending to share their tradition with us!
How was the meals? What was your favourite meal?
The meals was superb. My favourite meal was the baguette sandwiches. I most likely acquired one each different day. I additionally favored the hen salad, solar dried tomatoes, arugula, and capers. I nonetheless give it some thought typically, haha.
After being abroad for this time period, what did you miss most about “house” (U.S.)?
I did miss a few of my independence. As an illustration, driving. Taking metros and counting on others for issues was undoubtedly an adjustment, however I feel that was simply because I used to be in a brand new place.