Bruce Springsteen Is Now a Billionaire, Forbes Estimates

The Boss is now a billionaire.

Forbes estimates Bruce Springsteen is value $1.1 billion, which the outlet calls a “conservative” estimate.

Springsteen, 74, has been within the music enterprise for the higher a part of six many years, however he solidified the majority of his wealth prior to now few years. He offered his music catalog to Sony in 2021 for an estimated $500 to $550 million, making it the most costly catalog sale for a single artist in historical past.

Two years later, Pollstar reported Springsteen’s world tour generated practically $380 milliion in ticket income with greater than 3.4 million tickets offered.

Reviewing one of many exhibits from that tour, Selection’s Chris Willman wrote, “Its 200-minute working time was 40 minutes longer than most different units of his these days, all of which already check and transcend what a man in his early 70s who not too long ago recovered from sickness should be pulling off.”

All through his profession, Springsteen has offered 140 million albums globally and has created 21 studio albums, seven reside albums and 5 EPs. His accolades embody 20 Grammy Awards and placement in each the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame and Songwriters Corridor of Fame. He additionally accepted the Kennedy Heart Honors in 2009 and Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

He’s come a great distance since watching The Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Present as a baby. That impressed him to purchase his first guitar and finally carry out in entrance of a reside viewers.

“This was completely different, shifted the lay of the land,” Springsteen stated of The Beatles in a 2014 interview. “4 guys, enjoying and singing, writing their very own materials … Rock ‘n’ roll got here to my home the place there gave the impression to be no approach out … and opened up a complete world of prospects.”

He launched his debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ, that includes what finally grew to become The E Avenue Band, in 1973. Springsteen’s breakout got here in 1975 together with his album Born to Run. His single by the identical identify grew to become arguably his greatest hit, alongside others like “Dancing within the Darkish,” “Born within the USA” and “I’m on Fireplace.”

Along with his intensive catalog and prolific tour schedule, Springsteen held a pair of residencies on Broadway, working for 267 exhibits and raking in $113,058,952 on the field workplace.

Nicely into his 70s, Springsteen stays laborious at work. He introduced in September that he wanted to cancel the remaining 2023 exhibits on his tour as he obtained remedy for peptic ulcer illness. He’s since returned to the stage and is touring Europe. The billionaire’s subsequent present is in Norway on July 21.