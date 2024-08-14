Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. arrested on domestic violence charge after fight with fiancee

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive sort out Mike Corridor Jr. was arrested Tuesday and charged with home violence after police mentioned he threatened his fiancee with a gun throughout a struggle.

Corridor was booked and arraigned at Avon Lake Municipal Courtroom, mentioned James M. Drozdowski, a public info officer with Avon Police. He posted bond and was launched, the officer instructed The Related Press.

Corridor appeared in courtroom together with his legal professional, Kevin Spellacy, who didn’t instantly return a message searching for remark.

The Browns mentioned in an announcement they have been conscious of the incident involving Corridor, a second-round decide from Ohio State.

“Mike and his representatives have been in contact with the suitable authorities,” the workforce mentioned. “We’re within the strategy of gathering extra info and can have no additional remark on the time.”

The workforce didn’t follow Tuesday as gamers have been solely getting remedy and figuring out at Cleveland’s coaching facility in Berea, Ohio. The Browns are internet hosting the Minnesota Vikings for joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday earlier than taking part in an exhibition sport on Saturday.

An in depth incident report obtained by the AP mentioned officers responded to a name at 10 p.m. Monday evening from a girl who claimed that Corridor had pushed her daughter and struck her with a child bottle.

Based on the report, the lady instructed police she is engaged to Corridor they usually share an 11-month-old daughter. The girl mentioned their struggle escalated after the couple have been discussing monetary wants for the kid. The girl instructed police Corridor will not be the organic father.

The girl mentioned Corridor, 21, grew to become “more and more agitated,” threw her belongings exterior and dragged her on her again alongside a porch and driveway. At one level, the lady mentioned Corridor put a gun to her temple and mentioned, “I’ll (expletive) finish all of it. I do not care.”

The girl didn’t search medical remedy.

Corridor locked the lady out of the home and left in a pickup truck, based on the report.

Police mentioned they discovered proof together with a broken door body and a gap in a door the lady mentioned Corridor had punched. Officers additionally seized two handguns — a .40-caliber Glock and a 9mm Smith & Wesson.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl