Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still totally clueless

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson may have simply politely not answered the query. Athletes do this on a regular basis. Or he may have answered it in a means that wasn’t so…so…so him. On the very least, Watson may have used the chance to point out that he lastly will get it. Or is attempting to. However no. Nope. Nah.

Watson went full Watson and it is best to by no means, ever go full Watson.

What Watson stated is not essentially a shock but it surely’s a window into who he’s as an individual. This might not be an issue for the Browns as a result of, in the long run, what issues to them is how Watson performs. In the event that they had been involved about Watson the individual, they would not have signed him within the first place.

All of this began with a easy query. Watson was requested what he is modified getting into this season versus his earlier two with Cleveland.

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson stretches with the team during the Browns' June minicamp.

This was his reply: “Actually, it is actually simply blocking out all of the bull—- exterior. Stuff coming in two years, totally different atmosphere, totally different crew, totally different all that. So, you are available in and your character is being talked about this manner and it form of flip on you and also you’re attempting to get folks to love you or enhance. However now it is like, on the finish of the day, it is two years in and if you happen to do not like me or you’ve got your individual opinion, it’s what it’s.

