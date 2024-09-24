Browns’ ‘new’ offense for QB Deshaun Watson lacking imagination, identity, consistency

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns switched coordinators throughout the offseason to rebuild their offense so it higher suited quarterback Deshaun Watson.

After three video games, there aren’t any detectable indicators of progress.

The truth is, Cleveland’s offense lacks creativeness, an id or any actual consistency, until you depend Watson taking a weekly pounding resulting from a scarcity of pocket safety and his seeming incapacity to acknowledge coverages.

With extra run-pass choices (RPOs), shotgun formations and multiple-wide receiver packages, the offense was alleged to function higher, not worse. It was supposed to enrich Watson’s ability set, not stifle it.

The Browns have scored 17, 18 and 15 factors, respectively, of their three video games. They’re averaging 248 whole yards, with solely New England getting fewer.

It’s nonetheless early, and coach Kevin Stefanski has harassed endurance. However there are causes to imagine issues could not enhance any time quickly.

Let’s begin with Watson. Whereas he’s made some robust throws, and he doesn’t seem like restricted by his surgically repaired shoulder, his accuracy and timing are off and he’s not finishing any deep balls.

Watson’s longest completion in Sunday’s 21-15 loss to the New York Giants got here on his first throw.

Extra troubling, Watson was sacked eight occasions, took 17 different hits and spent a lot of the afternoon scrambling for security. By means of three video games, Watson has been sacked a league-high 16 occasions, and the blitzes will hold coming till the Browns present they’ll cease them.

A few of it’s his fault for holding the ball too lengthy. A few of it’s on an offensive line that’s now ravaged by accidents. And among the blame has to go to Stefanski, first-year coordinator Ken Dorsey and their play design.

“It’s all people,” Stefanski stated Monday. “It’s from myself, the coaches, the offensive line, tight ends, operating backs, huge receivers, quarterbacks. It’s all people. And all people has a job to do so as to hold the quarterback clear.”

The operating sport is caught in impartial.

Cleveland couldn’t get something happening the bottom within the first half, and the offensive line’s incapacity to get any push or open holes, coupled with taking part in from behind, prevented Stefanski from committing to the run.

Making issues worse, the Browns are with out Professional Bowl tight finish David Njoku, who missed his second straight sport with a sprained ankle. He’s arguably the group’s prime playmaker, Watson’s safety blanket and a weapon Stefanski likes to deploy.

Njoku can’t be counted on to save lots of Cleveland’s offense.

However somebody had higher — quickly.

What’s working

A minimum of Watson was capable of reconnect with Amari Cooper, who had seven catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns — together with one on Cleveland’s first offensive play.

Cooper’s lack of manufacturing within the first two weeks (5 receptions, 27 yards and two vital drops) had been a priority, however the group’s No. 1 huge receiver promised a dramatic enchancment and delivered.

What wants assist

The offensive line is in shambles, and can be at lower than full energy for a number of weeks with left guard Wyatt Teller anticipated to go on injured reserve with a sprained knee ligament suffered Sunday.

Teller’s damage, together with these to left sort out Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and backup sort out James Hudson III (shoulder), compelled an entire makeover within the second half. Jack Conklin had been anticipated to return following reconstructive knee surgical procedure final 12 months, however he suffered a hamstring damage late within the week at observe.

Additionally, proper sort out Dawand Jones, who’s coping with knee points, was benched at halftime earlier than being wanted when Hudson went down.

Refill

Professional Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward had one other robust sport regardless of a shoulder subject that restricted him to 11 performs every week in the past at Jacksonville. He was credited with 5 tackles, two cross breakups and a quarterback hit.

Inventory down

Cornerback Greg Newsome II’s penalty for roughing Giants quarterback Daniel Jones worn out an interception that would have led to the Browns opening a 14-0 lead within the first 5 minutes.

Blitzing from the best aspect, Newsome left his toes and made contact with Jones’ helmet, a simple name for the officers.

As an alternative of a possible game-swinging turnover, the Giants stored possession, drove the size of the sector and scored to tie it.

“We have now to be higher there,” Stefanski stated. “Greg is aware of which you can’t go up close to the quarterback’s head and neck space.”

Accidents

Myles Garrett’s toes escaped additional damage after they bothered him in Sunday’s sport. He’s “day after day” and “battling,” Stefanski stated. The reigning Defensive Participant of the Yr twice wanted to be handled within the sideline medical tent and needed to be helped off the sector within the fourth quarter.

Garrett stated that in compensating for the problems together with his toes, he’s created different issues in his legs.

Key numbers

7 — Cleveland’s speeding yardage within the first half on seven carries.

What’s subsequent

A weekend journey to Las Vegas for the primary of three straight highway video games for the Browns, who won’t thoughts the prospect to get away after being booed by their house crowd for the second time in three weeks.

