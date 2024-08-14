Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. charged with domestic violence

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive deal with Mike Corridor Jr. was charged with home violence in Avon, Ohio, after allegedly threatening a girl with a gun Monday night time, in line with a police report.

Corridor was arrested and booked Tuesday, a police spokesperson informed ESPN. He pleaded not responsible, in line with a clerk at Avon Lake Municipal Courtroom. His bond was set at $10,000 and he has a listening to scheduled for Sept. 10.

In response to a police report, Corridor grabbed a handgun throughout an argument, pressed it towards a girl’s temple and threatened, “I’ll f—ing finish all of it. I do not care.”

The girl informed police she is engaged to Corridor and shares an 11-month-old little one with him. She mentioned the altercation started when she and Corridor had been discussing the monetary wants of her daughter from a distinct relationship.

In response to the report, the girl mentioned that Corridor screamed at her to go away the home, grabbed her by the ft and dragged her on her again down the driveway.

Corridor left the home earlier than authorities arrived, in line with the report.

The girl’s mom corroborated particulars of her account in a written assertion, in line with the report, together with that on Monday night time she witnessed Corridor strike her daughter on the pinnacle with a child bottle, choke her by the neck, push her head via a wall and break open a bed room door to pull her out.

Authorities noticed a number of indicators of a bodily altercation throughout a walk-through of the house, in line with the report, and in addition noticed two handguns mendacity on a mattress.

The police obtained the report of a home dispute at roughly 10:01 p.m. on Monday.

The Browns launched the next assertion on Tuesday morning: “We’re conscious of the incident involving Mike Corridor Jr. final night time. Mike and his representatives have been in contact with the suitable authorities. We’re within the strategy of gathering extra data and can have no additional remark at the moment.”

“Now we have been in touch with the membership concerning the matter, which will probably be reviewed below the non-public conduct coverage,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy mentioned in a press release.

The group didn’t apply Tuesday and can maintain joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday earlier than internet hosting an exhibition sport Saturday.

The Browns chosen Corridor with the No. 54 choose within the 2024 NFL draft. Corridor, a Streetsboro native, performed school soccer at Ohio State College.