Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Split Following DWTS (Exclusive)

Issues are over for Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko simply as quick as they began.

“Gleb ended issues, however Brooks is continuous to stay her greatest life,” a supply tells Us Weekly, confirming that the previous Dancing With the Stars duo had known as it quits round per week after their elimination from the present.

Nader, 27, raised eyebrows on Thursday, October 24, by posting a quite cryptic TikTok video.

“When he’s breaking apart with me however I by no means knew we have been relationship,” textual content overlaid on her video learn. Within the clip, Nader appears unbothered as she wears an all-black look paired with a cowboy hat. She made the video utilizing a viral TikTok sound of Miles Teller from Whiplash.

“I don’t suppose we needs to be collectively,” Teller’s voice mentioned, set to melancholy piano music. “I’ve considered it loads, and that is what’s going to occur. I’m going to maintain pursuing what I’m pursuing and due to that it’s going to take up increasingly more of my time and I’m not going to have the ability to spend as a lot time with you.”

Nader could possibly be seen reacting to the sound, pointing to herself and mouthing “me” earlier than taking a sip of what seemed to be a margarita.

Us Weekly confirmed late final month that Nader and Savchenko, 41, have been “hooking up” amid their partnership on DWTS season 33.

“It’s informal for now, and so they’re each simply having enjoyable,” a separate supply instructed Us on the time. The duo made headlines for his or her conduct on the present after a TikTok of them kissing backstage went viral.

“Brooks and Gleb have been very flirtatious from the start of rehearsals,” the insider continued. “They aren’t relationship, however they’re having fun with spending time collectively and attending to know one another.”

Nader and Savchenko have been despatched residence throughout DWTS Dedication Evening on October 15 — however not earlier than they bought matching tattoos.

Following their elimination each Nader and Savchenko each had nothing however reward for one another .

“It’s been wonderful and we had a lot enjoyable,” she gushed in the course of the DWTS stay present. Savchenko added, “I wish to thanks for an incredible season, it was so surprising. I had a blast working with you. You’re tremendous gifted and I like you.”