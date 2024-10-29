Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Brooklyn Nets’ tough early-season schedule continues tonight after they face the Denver Nuggets and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Having simply dispatched Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in its house opener, Brooklyn appears to be like to repeat Sunday evening’s all-around efficiency in opposition to a Denver squad that is hungry to raise its report again to .500.
The Nets enter the day as 5.5-point underdogs to the Nuggets, and the full over/below is 218.5 factors.
1. Cam Thomas wants one other 30-ball. Averaging 30.7 factors by means of three contests on 47% taking pictures, Thomas’ scoring has been pivotal within the Nets’ early performances. On condition that Brooklyn continues to be fairly banged up and shall be with out Ben Simmons tonight, one other offensive explosion shall be wanted to maintain the rating shut.
2. Dennis Schröder should proceed his sizzling begin. Buried by Thomas’ jaw-dropping performances has been the ever-steady play from the Nets’ veteran level guard. With out Simmons, he’ll be facilitating the offense on his personal in opposition to Denver. Albeit in a small pattern dimension, for the reason that starting of the 2024-25 marketing campaign Schröder is averaging a career-high 20.7 factors nightly. If he and Thomas can mix for 50 factors or extra, Brooklyn could have a very good shot at pulling off its second-straight upset.
3. Begin Nic Claxton. A minutes restriction has hindered the Nets’ $100 million massive man within the younger season, however he appeared price each penny within the victory over the Bucks. Simmons’ harm prices Brooklyn one other inside defender, and nonetheless with out Day’Ron Sharpe’s companies, the Nets can not afford to restrict Claxton’s plying time in opposition to Jokic.
Brooklyn Nets (1-2) vs. Denver Nuggets (1-2)
Try Nets on SI later at the moment for an up to date harm report.
Oct. 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Barclays Middle – Brooklyn, NY
Following the Denver matchup, Brooklyn’s schedule will get barely simpler. They play a back-to-back on the street in opposition to the Memphis Grizzlies tomorrow at 8 p.m. earlier than returning to the Barclays Middle to tackle the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 1. Then the Nets get the Detroit Pistons at house on Nov. 3 and a rematch with the Grizzlies in Memphis on Nov. 4.
Even when the Nets drop one other recreation tonight, the 4 video games that observe are all winnable.
