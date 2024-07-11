Bronny James struggles to score in latest Lakers Summer League game, but shines on defense

Bronny James returned to the Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer season League rotation on Wednesday night time after lacking the final sport with knee swelling.

Nonetheless, James had one other underwhelming efficiency within the Lakers’ 80-76 loss to the Miami Warmth within the closing sport of the California Traditional.

James, the No. 55 choose of this 12 months’s NBA Draft, performed 29 minutes as one of many staff’s 5 starters. Nonetheless, he took simply three photographs, making one and hitting certainly one of two free throws for 3 factors.

He additionally recorded 5 rebounds and three assists.

Whereas his offensive sport has but to shine in his first two video games this summer time, James’ defensive prowess was on full show Wednesday night time.

James posted two steals and three blocks, as he was working laborious on that finish of the ground.

Some NBA followers have been essential when James was blown previous by the Warmth’s Alondes Williams, although he made a stunning spin transfer to set himself free for a basket.

Nonetheless, James showcased his potential to protect nearly everybody on the courtroom, particularly on the perimeter.

He was additionally seen battling with 7-foot heart Warren Washington down low throughout one defensive stand. Washington couldn’t get the ball down low with James throughout him, and the Lakers’ teen recorded certainly one of his blocks as a Warmth guard tried to drive to the basket on the identical play.

Nonetheless, whereas these hustle performs will all the time have an effect on the sport, followers critique the offense probably the most, and this efficiency was just like James’ debut.

The son of LeBron James scored simply 4 factors in 21 minutes in his first sport earlier than needing to sit down with knee swelling within the Lakers’ second Summer season League contest towards the Golden State Warriors.

After all, growth is all of the Lakers are in search of in these video games, which don’t have any impression on the common season. Moreover, at that time, ESPN reported James would probably be seeing lots of growth within the G League throughout his first skilled season.

When the James father-son duo take the courtroom for the primary time as Lakers, they’ll change into the primary ever combo to play collectively in NBA historical past.

