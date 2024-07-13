Bronny James – Ready for any level with Lakers after summer

LAS VEGAS — Bronny James says he’ll welcome any task in his first season as an expert, so long as it comes with an opportunity to play and enhance as a basketball participant.

“I am simply trying ahead to any basketball I play, it doesn’t matter what stage I am taking part in at,” James mentioned after the Lakers’ 99-80 loss to the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles’ opening recreation within the Las Vegas Summer time League on Friday.

James was requested about the potential of spending time within the G League after Houston’s Cam Whitmore, the No. 20 decide within the 2023 draft, completed with 20 factors, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

As a rookie, Whitmore performed 13 video games for Houston’s G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and averaged 26.8 factors, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a pair of.1 steals per recreation.

After scoring a fast six factors to place Los Angeles up 13-10 halfway by way of the primary quarter towards Houston, James struggled on offense the remainder of the best way, ending with eight factors on 3-for-14 capturing (0-for-8 from 3) with three turnovers.

Via three summer time league video games, together with two within the California Basic, James is capturing 6-for-26 general (23.1%) and 0-for-12 from 3.

“I simply really feel like I am in somewhat stoop proper now,” James mentioned.

Bronny James has made just one shot outdoors of the paint by way of three summer time league video games with the Los Angeles Lakers, in accordance with ESPN Stats & Info. Candice Ward/Getty Photographs

Dane Johnson, the Lakers’ summer time league coach, shrugged off James’ early offensive woes.

“Shoot, he’ll have an extended profession,” Johnson mentioned. “That is only the start. We simply hold instilling [confidence], hold that of their heads. So we have an extended strategy to go.”

Johnson, who primarily coaches Los Angeles’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, was requested about James doubtlessly spending time within the G League subsequent season.

“I do not learn about that but, so I am unable to actually touch upon that,” Johnson mentioned. “However I feel all these guys are going to be within the G League in some unspecified time in the future — the draftees.”

Dalton Knecht, an L.A. rookie taken with the No. 17 decide, led the Lakers with 25 factors on 9-for-18 capturing (5-for-11 from 3), 6 rebounds and 4 assists towards the Rockets.

James’ embrace of the G League was a shift from the messaging shared by his agent, Wealthy Paul of Klutch Sports activities, main as much as the draft. Paul informed ESPN’s Jonathan Givony that he knowledgeable groups he had little interest in his consumer becoming a member of any NBA franchise on a two-way contract.

“I obtained the phrase out early to groups that should you plan on bringing Bronny in, here is what it’s worthwhile to know: For those who will not give him an actual deal, there’s nothing to speak about,” Paul informed ESPN. “It is arduous to get actual growth on a two-way deal.”

James continued to play arduous protection within the Houston recreation. He recorded two steals — rising his whole to 5 in the summertime league — and infrequently guarded Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard, the No. 3 decide within the draft, your complete size of the courtroom.

“I’ve recognized Reed since fifth grade,” James mentioned. “I do know he is a shooter, so I used to be simply attempting to get in his physique and stop these 3-balls from going up. I used to be attempting to select him up full courtroom and displaying my effort to the GM and coaches.”

Lakers vp of basketball operations and normal supervisor Rob Pelinka was sitting courtside, together with coach JJ Redick and his two new assistants, Scott Brooks and Nate McMillan. Greg St. Jean — who’s within the technique of being added to Redick’s employees, sources informed ESPN — was in attendance too.

Sheppard scored 23 factors on 9-for-17 capturing (4-for-6 from 3) with 5 assists and 4 turnovers.

Redick joined ESPN’s broadcast of the Lakers-Rockets recreation and informed Mark Jones and Doris Burke that James has been “terrific” to this point. The coach complimented the 19-year-old’s defensive flashes.

“We would like him pressuring the ball,” Redick mentioned. “I informed him yesterday, I mentioned, ‘For those who get blown by, if in case you have 10 fouls, that is on me. I need you up pressuring the ball.'”