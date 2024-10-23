Bronny James points tonight: Lakers vs Timberwolves stats

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves of their residence opener on Tuesday night time, in an occasion that was not simply in regards to the recreation. Crypto.com Enviornment was stuffed with pleasure as a star-studded crowd, together with the primary father-son duo to play on the identical MLB crew, gathered to witness the historic second.

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. had been the primary father-and-son duo to play on the identical Main League Baseball crew, and did so for the Seattle Mariners in 1990 and 1991. Their presence on the area Tuesday was not only a informal go to, however a witness to historical past. They beforehand mentioned that they had been there to see LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, make historical past as the primary father-and-son pair to play collectively within the NBA.

Earlier than the sport, the anticipation was palpable. Lakers head coach JJ Redick, in a transfer that added to the suspense, didn’t point out whether or not Bronny would play within the residence opener, stating that nothing had been finalized.

However Bronny did get within the recreation — nevertheless briefly — making historical past whereas checking in alongside his father.

This is a breakdown of Bronny’s efficiency within the season opener vs. the Timberwolves:

Bronny James’ stats vs. Timberwolves

Factors: 0

0 FG: 0-for-2

0-for-2 3PT : 0-for-1

: 0-for-1 Rebounds: 1

1 Assists: 0

0 Steals: 0

0 Blocks: 0

0 Turnovers: 0

0 Fouls: 0

0 Minutes: 3

Bronny James’ subsequent recreation

Bronny James and the Los Angles Lakers will likely be in motion on Friday, once they host the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET. The sport will likely be televised on ESPN.

