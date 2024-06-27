Bronny James not picked in Round 1, and now Round 2 awaits

NEW YORK (AP) — Bronny James’ draft evening has probably arrived.

The son of profession scoring chief LeBron James was not chosen within the first spherical Wednesday within the NBA draft, and now will wait to see if he’s picked within the second spherical when alternatives resume Thursday afternoon.

The decide that is likely to be most obvious for Bronny James: fifty fifth total, a range that simply occurs to be held by the Los Angeles Lakers, the staff that LeBron James — who’s extensively anticipated to grow to be a free agent subsequent week — has performed for since 2018.

The James household has been in New York this week, although it isn’t recognized if Bronny James will seem on the second spherical of the draft.

Bronny James performed one yr of school basketball at Southern California and averaged 4.8 factors, 2.8 rebounds and a pair of.1 assists per sport final season. He performed in 25 video games, lacking the beginning of the season after needing a process final yr to repair what was recognized as a congenital coronary heart defect, which was discovered after he went into cardiac arrest throughout a summer season exercise.

A panel of docs cleared Bronny James for NBA play final month.

Bronny James — who was listed at 6-foot-4 on USC’s roster however measured at 6 ft, 1 1/2 inches on the mix — could be the most talked-about second-round prospect in draft historical past, due to the household identify. His father, a four-time NBA champion, shall be getting into his twenty second NBA season this fall.

If Bronny James performs within the NBA subsequent season, he and LeBron James could be the primary father-son duo within the league concurrently as gamers. There have been about 100 cases in NBA historical past of gamers becoming a member of the league after their fathers performed, however none on the similar time.

