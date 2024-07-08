Bronny James (knee) misses Lakers’ California Classic game

Rookie Bronny James was held out of Sunday’s California Basic summer season league recreation in San Francisco due to hint swelling in his left knee.

Protecting James out of the 92-68 loss to the Golden State Warriors — the second day of a back-to-back — is taken into account precautionary. James is predicted to play in Wednesday’s last Basic recreation in opposition to the Miami Warmth.

“The hope is [and] the plan is for him to play the following recreation right here. However that is all the knowledge we have now up to now,” Lakers summer season league coach Dane Johnson mentioned.

In James’ summer season league debut Saturday in opposition to the Sacramento Kings, the No. 55 decide in final month’s draft scored 4 factors on 2-of-9 taking pictures in 22 minutes.

Midway by means of the fourth quarter of Sunday’s recreation in opposition to the Warriors, followers in Chase Middle started clapping and shouting, “We would like Bronny! We would like Bronny!”

Johnson did say that James’ availability for the sport in opposition to the Warmth can be left as much as the staff’s medical professionals.

“Our trainers take care of all of that. They only give me updates,” Johnson mentioned. “So, hopefully, you guys can have info on that later.”

The Lakers are prioritizing giving James as many reps as potential by means of the rest of summer season league, each in San Francisco after which in Las Vegas starting Friday.

Info from The Related Press was used on this report.