Bronny James has eight points in summer league loss

The 2024 NBA Summer season League began Friday in Las Vegas, the place Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers had been looking for their first win of the summer season.

Nevertheless, that must wait at the very least another sport, because the Houston Rockets handed the Lakers a 99-80 loss on the Thomas & Mack Heart in Las Vegas. Regardless of the loss, James performed arguably his greatest statistical sport of the summer season, ending with a summer season league-high eight factors on 3-of-14 taking pictures on the evening.

With the loss, the Lakers have now misplaced 4 consecutive video games of the summer season after dropping all three video games on the California Basic Summer season League final week.

Regardless of practically giving up triple-digit factors, it wasn’t all unhealthy Friday for the Lakers, as first-round decide Dalton Knecht completed with 20 or extra factors for the second consecutive sport. The previous Tennessee Volunteer guard completed with a game-high 25 factors on 9-of-18 taking pictures, 15 of which got here from 3-point vary.

Elsewhere, Reed Sheppard — the No. 3 general decide of the 2024 NBA draft — and 2023 first-round decide Cam Whitmore (MVP of the 2023 NBA Summer season League), completed with a mixed 43 factors for the Rockets on 17-of-34 taking pictures.

With that, try the recap of updates and highlights from the Lakers’ 99-80 loss to the Rockets within the NBA Summer season League on Friday:

Lakers vs Rockets summer season league field rating: Rockets 99, Lakers 80

Workforce Q1 Q2 Q3 This fall Ultimate Los Angeles Lakers 26 19 16 19 80 Houston Rockets 26 28 26 19 99

Lakers vs. Rockets summer season league updates, highlights

All occasions Jap

This fall: Rockets 99, Lakers 80

9:24 p.m.: The Lakers fall to the Rockets 99-80. Dalton Knecht led the Lakers with a game-high 25 factors. Bronny James finishes with a summer season league-high eight factors and 5 rebounds. Reed Sheppard led the Rockets with 23 factors.

9:22 p.m.: Dalton Knecht continues with the recent hand as he hits one other triple from the highest of the important thing. Lakers down 18 vs. the Rockets at 97-80.

9:21 p.m.: Dalton Knecht hits a 3 popping out of the Lakers timeout. The deficit is now at 20 for Los Angeles at 97-77. It’s the fourth triple of the evening for Knecht, who has 22 factors.

9:20 p.m.: Lakers name a timeout on the ground with 2:19 to go after Shahada Wells pushes the Rockets result in 97-74.

9:19 p.m.: SEC-on-SEC motion as Reed Sheppard blocks Dalton Knecht’s shot.

9:18 p.m.: Cam Whitmore with a full-court cross to Reed Sheppard, who finishes the cross with a straightforward dunk. Houston now leads 93-74 with 3:47 to go.

9:16 p.m.: Dalton Knecht hits a 3-pointer to deliver the Lakers deficit towards the Rockets to 91-74. He leads the Lakers now with 19 factors.

9:12 p.m.: Cam Whitmore hits a nook 3. Rockets up 89-67 within the fourth quarter.

9:10 p.m.: Bronny James hit a 6-foot driving floater out of the Lakers timeout. He has eight factors on the evening.

9:08 p.m.: Bronny James’ 3 falls brief. He’s now 2 of 10 from the ground on the evening. Timeout on the ground.

9:07 p.m.: Lakers flip over the ball and it results in a dunk from N’Faly Dante. Rockets lead Lakers 84-63.

9:05 p.m.: Bronny James misses a 3-pointer. Offensive struggles proceed for James, who’s 2 of 9 from the sector on the evening.

Q3: Rockets 80, Lakers 61

9:03 p.m.: Rockets take a 19-point lead into the fourth quarter at 80-61. Reed Sheppard has 19 factors for the Rockets. Bronny James continues to be at six for the Lakers.

8:58 p.m.: It has been all Rockets right here within the third quarter as Cam Whitmore slams one residence for the second time tonight. The previous Villanova Wildcat has 14 factors on the evening.

8:57 p.m.: Orlando Robinson with a wide-open dunk to increase Houston’s result in 75-56.

8:55 p.m.: Timeout on the ground because the Rockets lead the Lakers 72-56. 2:47 to go within the third quarter.

8:53 p.m.: Maxwell Lewis will get referred to as for the journey. Lakers have struggled to determine a constant offense within the third quarter because the Rockets lead 72-56. Houston is outscoring Los Angeles 18-11 within the third quarter so far.

8:51 p.m: Dalton Knecht provides the Lakers a much-needed basket as he will get out in transition for a bucket. Lakers now path the Rockets 70-54 with beneath 4 minutes to go within the third quarter.

8:50 p.m.: Reed Sheppard extends the Rockets’ result in 68-52 with a brand 3-pointer. Steph Curry vary for the rookie out of Kentucky.

8:47 p.m.: Timeout on the ground. Rockets lead the Lakers 65-52.

8:46 p.m.: Bronny James’ struggles proceed on the ground as he misses the three.

8:45 p.m.: Cam Whitmore with a flying dunk off the help from Reed Sheppard. Rockets lead 63-50.

8:42 p.m.: Bronny James cannot end the alley-oop from Maxwell Lewis. Robust miss for James and the Lakers.

8:42 p.m.: Bronny James turned over the ball as he began driving to the basket. It results in a floater from Nate Williams which places the Rockets up 56-45.

8:41 p.m.: Bronny James is on the ground to begin the second half for the Lakers. He already has a summer season league-high six factors on the evening.

8:38 p.m.: Lakers shot 40.5% from the sector within the first whereas in comparison with the Rockets’ 44.2%. Each groups mixed for 13 turnovers within the first 20 minutes of motion.

Q2: Rockets 54, Lakers 45

8:31 p.m.: Lakers path the Rockets 54-45 at halftime after Maxwell Lewis’ shot on the buzzer is deemed no good. Dalton Knecht leads the Lakers with 10 factors whereas Bronny James has six himself.

8:30 p.m.: Actual good step-back mid-range jumper from Dalton Knecht as he brings the Lakers inside 5 at 50-45 within the winding seconds of the second quarter. He now has 10 factors on the evening. Robust shot from Knecht.

8:29 p.m.: Bronny James misses the put-back jumper. Houston retakes possession of the ball.

8:27 p.m.: Tommy Kuhse hit a giant 3-pointer on the high of the important thing for the Lakers. Los Angeles now inside six of Houston at 49-43.

8:24 p.m.: Dalton Knecht hits a 3-pointer to deliver the Lakers inside seven of the Rockets at 47-40. Timeout on the ground by the Lakers after Jermaine Samuels responded with a dunk on the opposite finish that put Houston up 9, 49-40. 2:19 to go till halftime.

8:23 p.m.: Reed Sheppard will get referred to as for the attain in foul. Strong protection tonight general from the No. 3 general decide, simply bought whistled there.

8:20 p.m.: Maxwell Lewis makes each free throws on the line, trimming the Lakers deficit to the Rockets to 44-35. Lakers at the moment are 7 of 11 from the free throw line on the evening.

8:19 p.m.: Nate Williams hits the 3-pointer proper in entrance of the bench. Houston takes its largest lead of the evening at 44-33 with 4:27 to go within the second quarter. Good cross from Reed Sheppard on the play.

8:15 p.m.: Lakers name a timeout on the ground because the Rockets lead 39-33 with 5:02 to go within the second quarter. Bronny James was referred to as for the foul previous to the timeout.

8:14 p.m.: Maxwell Lewis is given a technical for hanging onto the basket after his dunk. Basket is sweet for Lewis which brings the Lakers inside three. Free throw coming for the Rockets.

8:12 p.m.: Bronny James checks again into the sport for the Lakers. He replaces Armel Traore on the ground.

8:10 p.m.: Trent Forrest ends a brief Lakers offensive drought with a 13-foot driving floater. Lakers now path the Rockets 33-29 with 7:16 within the second quarter.

8:07 p.m.: Moses Brown makes considered one of two free throws. Lakers take a 27-26 lead over the Rockets with 9:38 left within the second quarter.

8:07 p.m.: Rockets problem is unsuccessful. Lakers head to the road taking pictures two free throws.

8:05 p.m.: Timeout on the ground because the Rockets problem a name on the court docket.

8:04 p.m.: JJ Redick tells the ESPN broadcast that he preferred Bronny James’ development in protection so far within the Summer season League. He stated that he wish to see extra ball strain from Bronny on the defensive finish.

Q1: Lakers 26, Rockets 26

8 p.m.: Lakers and Rockets are all twisted up at 26-26 on the finish of the primary quarter. Bronny James with six factors for the Lakers within the first 10 minutes.

7:59 p.m.: Underneath a minute left within the first quarter.

7:57 p.m.: Dalton Knecht exhibits off his passing skills as he finds Armel Traore for the alley-oop dunk. Actual good play and cross from the previous Tennessee Volunteer.

7:57 p.m.: Dalton Knecht ties the sport at 20-20 after making two of three free throws on the line. He’s at 5 factors on the evening.

7:54 p.m.: Timeout on the ground in Las Vegas. Rockets narrowly lead the Lakers 20-18 with 2:49 to go within the body after Nate Williams bought one to roll in off the glass. Bronny James is on the bench for the Lakers with 4 factors, which ties his summer season league excessive.

7:53 p.m.: With beneath 4 minutes left within the first quarter, it’s all tied up at 18-18 between the Lakers and Rockets. Each groups nonetheless settling into this one.

7:50 p.m.: Dalton Knecht drains a 3-pointer from the highest of the important thing to push the Lakers result in 16-13. These are his first factors of the evening.

7:49 p.m.: Bronny James makes each free throws out of the media timeout. He’s up at 4 factors on the evening because the Lakers take a 13-12 lead with 5:30 to go within the first quarter.

7:48 p.m.: Tommy Kuhse leads the Lakers with three factors on the first-quarter media timeout. Bronny James is 1-for-4 from the sector with a turnover.

7:46 p.m.: Media timeout on the ground because the Rockets lead the Lakers 10-9 with 5:57 to go within the first quarter. Bronny James drew the foul beneath the basket earlier than the stoppage of play.

7:45 p.m.: Bronny James begins the evening 1 of 4 from the sector as he misses the 3-pointer.

7:44 p.m.: Dalton Knecht will get the defensive rebound as Cam Whitmore misses the second free throw. It results in a 3-pointer from Tommy Kuhse. Lakers lead 9-6 with 7:28 in Q1.

7:43 p.m.: Bronny James thinks in regards to the 3 however drives to the basket. Shot is blocked from N’Faly Dante. Lakers ball on the inbound as they path 5-4 to the Rockets with 7:59 left in Q1.

7:42 p.m.: Bronny James has his first factors of the evening on the drive to the basket. Lakers lead 4-2.

7:41 p.m.: Maxwell Lewis will get the Lakers on the board with a 3-foot dunk. He misses the and-one free-throw after. Tied sport at 2-2.

7:41 p.m.: And we’re underway in Las Vegas as Houston wins the tip

Pregame

7:35 p.m.: Tip-off is just some minutes away in Las Vegas! Bronny James vs. Reed Sheppard loading….

7:12 p.m.: Bronny James and the Lakers have taken the court docket for warm-ups in Las Vegas forward of tonight’s NBA Summer season League contest vs. the Rockets. James is averaging 3.5 factors, 3.5 rebounds and a couple of.5 assists in 25.3 minutes throughout two video games this summer season.

7:05 p.m.: Bronny James and the Lakers head out from the locker room to the court docket for Friday’s summer season league sport vs. the Rockets:

6:58 p.m.: Bronny James is within the lineup Friday for the Lakers Summer season League sport vs. the Rockets:

6:57.: Nearly half-hour till tip-off in Las Vegas. Lakers vs. Rockets will begin after the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves sport concludes.

6:05 p.m.: Dalton Knecht led the Lakers in factors of their 80-76 loss to the Miami Warmth on July 10, with 20 factors on 7-of-18 taking pictures from the sector. Colin Castleton led Los Angeles in rebounding with 11 boards.

6:04 p.m.: Underneath an hour and half from tip-off in Las Vegas, the place Bronny James and the Lakers will tackle the Rockets.

5:54 p.m.: Elegant tribute right here by the NBA, because it has put collectively a tribute seat for late NBA and Lakers legend Jerry West courtside on the Thomas & Mack Enviornment in Las Vegas. West handed away on June 12 on the age of 86. Famously often called “The Emblem” of the NBA, West performed all 14 seasons within the NBA with the Lakers.

What time is Lakers vs Rockets summer season league sport?

ESPN will broadcast the Lakers and Rockets 2024 NBA Summer season League sport on Friday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Thomas & Mack Heart in Las Vegas.

The best way to stream Lakers vs Rockets summer season league sport?

You possibly can stream Friday’s 2024 Las Vegas NBA Summer season League contest between the Lakers and Rockets on the ESPN app by logging in along with your TV supplier credentials, on ESPN+ or on Fubo, which carries the ESPN household of networks and gives a free trial to pick customers.

What time is Lakers vs Rockets summer season league sport?

Date: Friday, July 12

Friday, July 12 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Bronny James and the Lakers will tackle the Houston Rockets in Sport 1 of the Las Vegas Summer season League on Friday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET contained in the Thomas & Mack Heart in Las Vegas.

Is Bronny James enjoying tonight vs. Rockets?

Sure. James is as soon as once more within the lineup for the Lakers. It’s his third begin this summer season for Los Angeles.

What number of factors has Bronny James scored?

In two video games in San Francisco — he didn’t play within the Lakers vs. the Warriors on July 7 attributable to a coaches’ choice — James completed with a mixed seven factors on 3-of-12 taking pictures (25%) from the sector.

How tall is Bronny James?

On the Lakers official roster, James is listed at 6-foot-2.

When does Bronny James play subsequent?

James subsequent performs Friday, July 12 towards the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET in Sport 1 of the NBA Summer season League in Las Vegas.

Is LeBron James going to be in attendance to look at Bronny James?

No. LeBron James is presently in Abu Dhabi with USA Basketball for 2 exhibition video games towards Australia and Serbia earlier than heading off to the 2024 Paris Olympics. The four-time NBA champion is competing in his first Olympics with USA Basketball because the 2012 London Olympics.

Bronny James summer season league stats

In two video games within the California Summer season League final week, James averaged 3.5 factors, 3.5 rebounds and a couple of.5 assists in 25.3 minutes per sport whereas taking pictures 25% from the sector. James didn’t play within the Lakers’ 92-68 loss towards the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, July 7 attributable to a coach’s choice.

Here is a game-by-game breakdown of James’ stats from the California Basic Summer season League:

Sport 1 vs. Sacramento Kings: 4 factors on 2-of-9 taking pictures from the sector (0-for-3 from 3), two rebounds, two assists and an help

4 factors on 2-of-9 taking pictures from the sector (0-for-3 from 3), two rebounds, two assists and an help Sport 2 vs. Golden State Warriors: Did Not Play — Coach’s Choice

Did Not Play — Coach’s Choice Sport 3 vs. Miami Warmth: Three factors on 1-for-3 taking pictures from the sector, 5 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals

REQUIRED READING:LeBron James says son Bronny ‘would not give a (expletive)’ about critics

What’s Bronny James’ contract?

Size: 4 years

4 years Complete worth: $7.9 million

James signed a four-year/$7.9 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, July 3 after the Lakers chosen the USC guard with the No. 55 general decide within the 2024 NBA Draft. As famous by Area of 68 Community’s Jeff Goodman, James’ contract with the Lakers is likely one of the greater contracts for a participant taken with the No. 55 general decide in latest 12 months. Final 12 months’s No. 55 general decide, Miami’s Isaiah Wong, signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers that was price round $600,000 and $700,000 per Goodman.

Here is a breakdown of James’ Annual Common Worth (AAV) per 12 months in keeping with ESPN:

2024-25: $1.15 million

$1.15 million 2025-26: $1.95 million

$1.95 million 2026-27: $2.29 million

$2.29 million 2027-28: $2.48 million

Dalton Knecht summer season league stats

Knecht, who went No. 17 general to the Lakers within the 2024 NBA Draft, has began in all three summer season league video games this summer season for Los Angeles. In these video games, Knecht averaged 14.6 factors.

Here is a game-by-game breakdown of Knecht’s stats from the California Basic Summer season League:

Sport 1 vs. Sacramento Kings: 12 factors on 3-of-12 taking pictures from the sector (1-of-4 from 3), 4 assists, two steals and two rebounds

12 factors on 3-of-12 taking pictures from the sector (1-of-4 from 3), 4 assists, two steals and two rebounds Sport 2 vs. Golden State Warriors: 12 factors on 3-of-13 taking pictures from the sector (1-of-3 from 3), two steals, two rebounds and an help

12 factors on 3-of-13 taking pictures from the sector (1-of-3 from 3), two steals, two rebounds and an help Sport 3 vs. Miami Warmth: 20 factors on 7-of-18 taking pictures from the sector (2-of-8 from 3), 9 rebounds and one help

Los Angeles Lakers summer season league schedule

Right here is the Lakers’ summer season league schedule, together with their three video games within the California Basic Summer season League:

Date Opponent Saturday, July 6 Sacramento 108, Los Angeles 94 (California Basic Summer season League) Sunday, July 7 Golden State 92, Los Angeles 68 (California Basic Summer season League) Wednesday, July 10 Miami 80, Los Angeles 76 (California Basic Summer season League) Friday, July 12 Los Angeles vs. Houston (NBA Summer season League) Monday, July 15 Los Angeles vs. Boston (NBA Summer season League) Wednesday, July 17 Los Angeles vs. Atlanta (NBA Summer season League) Thursday, July 18 Los Angeles vs. Cleveland (NBA Summer season League)

Lakers summer season league roster

Here is the Lakers’ full 2024 Summer season League roster:

Listed in numerical order

Guards

No. 4 Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)*

No. 9 Bronny James (USC)*

No. 27 Vincent Valerio-Bodon (Sopron KC — Hungary)

No. 29 Sean East II (Missouri)*

No. 30 Grayson Murphy (Belmont)*

No. 31 Tommy Kuhse (Saint Mary’s)

No. 41 Quincy Olivari (Xavier)*

No. 50 Kyle Mangas (Indiana Wesleyan)

Forwards

No. 14 Colin Castleton (Florida)

No. 21 Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine)

No. 36 Blake Hinson (Pittsburgh)*

No. 37 Armel Traore (ABA Blois — France)*

No. 39 Mohamed Diarra (NC State)*

No. 55 Joirdon Nicholas (Texas Southern)

* denotes rookie standing

Houston Rockets summer season league schedule

Right here is the Rockets’ summer season league schedule:

Date Opponent Friday, July 12 Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA Summer season League) Sunday, July 14 Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards (NBA Summer season League) Monday, July 15 Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons (NBA Summer season League) Thursday, July 18 Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA Summer season League)

Houston Rockets summer season league roster

Here is the Rockets’ full 2024 Summer season League roster:

Listed in numerical order

Guard

No. 14 AJ Griffin (Duke)

No. 15 Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)*

No. 19 Nate Williams (Buffalo)

No. 41 Nate Hinton (Houston)

No. 55 Trevor Keels (Duke)

No. 56 Mike Miles (TCU)*

No. 57 Shahada Wells (McNeese State)*

No. 58 Vonterius Woolbright (Western Carolina)*

No. 60 Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama)

Ahead

No. 00 Jermaine Samuels Jr. (Villanova)

No. 3 N’Faly Dante (Oregon)*

No. 7 Cam Whitmore (Villanova)

No. 59 Orlando Robinson (Fresno State)

No. 61 Fabian White Jr. (Houston)*

No. 62 Morris Udeze (New Mexico)*

* denotes rookie standing

