Bronny James has eight points in summer league loss

The 2024 NBA Summer season League began Friday in Las Vegas, the place Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers had been looking for their first win of the summer season.

Nevertheless, that must wait at the very least another sport, because the Houston Rockets handed the Lakers a 99-80 loss on the Thomas & Mack Heart in Las Vegas. Regardless of the loss, James performed arguably his greatest statistical sport of the summer season, ending with a summer season league-high eight factors on 3-of-14 taking pictures on the evening.

With the loss, the Lakers have now misplaced 4 consecutive video games of the summer season after dropping all three video games on the California Basic Summer season League final week.

