Bronny James contract: Lakers to sign second-round pick to four-year, $7.9 million deal, per report

Bronny James plans to signal a four-year, $7.9 million assured contract with the Los Angeles Lakers with a crew possibility on the fourth yr, in keeping with Shams Charania. The deal comes as no shock for a lot of causes. Clearly, the presence of his father, LeBron James, all however ensured that Bronny could be taken care of, but additionally, his agent, Wealthy Paul of Klutch Sports activities, had stated on the document that the youthful James wouldn’t be taking a two-way contract.

The foundations governing second-round choose contracts are pretty relaxed. Whereas first-round picks should be paid in keeping with the rookie scale, second-round picks can go in a lot of instructions. Groups can signal them to offers above the minimal wage utilizing parts of their mid-level exception, they will signal them to two-way offers, or they will signal them to multi-year offers at an outlined wage utilizing the brand new CBA’s second-round choose exception.

Usually these days a crew will use its second spherical picks primarily based largely on the type of contract {that a} participant will take. If a crew is simply thinking about providing a two-way deal, brokers will steer their shoppers away from that crew.

In Bronny’s case, Paul seemingly steered the complete league away in order that he may land with the Lakers. Bob Myers reported throughout ESPN’s draft broadcast that Paul informed groups that James wouldn’t signal in the event that they picked him and would as an alternative go to Australia.

James and Paul have in the end secured the assured deal they had been in search of. He may have each alternative to develop in Los Angeles alongside his father (who has agreed to re-sign with the Lakers), and even when minutes aren’t available instantly, he ought to have the time to must turn into the perfect model of himself as an expert.