Bronny James Addresses Possibility of Playing for Lakers’ G-League Team

The Los Angeles Lakers signed Bronny James, the eldest son of famous person ahead LeBron James, to a four-year, $7.9 million contract after choosing him within the again finish of the second spherical of the 2024 NBA draft.
Together with his rookie season looming, and having already gotten his ft moist with some summer time league motion, Bronny was requested a couple of potential task within the G League through the 2024–25 marketing campaign.
The 19-year-old did not balk on the concept of spending a while within the NBA’s improvement league, the place he’d be given rather more alternative to see the court docket versus the NBA, the place he figures to be a mainstay on the bench.
“I am simply wanting ahead to any basketball I play, it doesn’t matter what stage I am taking part in at,” stated James, through ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.
Growth early into his profession will probably be essential for Bronny, and the minutes he’d log towards high quality opponents within the G League may assist expedite the method. Most significantly, he made clear he’d be keen to simply accept such an task.
Bronny has struggled throughout his first three summer time league appearances, taking pictures 23.1% from the sector (6-for-26) and going 0-for-12 from past the arc. He scored eight factors in his final outing towards the Houston Rockets, however shot 3-for-14.
L.A.’s summer time league coach Dane Johnson, who can also be the coach of the group’s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, was requested in regards to the prospect of Bronny transferring to his squad.
“I do not learn about that but, so I am unable to actually touch upon that,” Johnson stated. “However I feel all these guys are going to be within the G League sooner or later—the draftees.”
Los Angeles takes the court docket once more on Monday towards the Boston Celtics, at which level Bronny will probably be hoping to seek out his taking pictures contact and knock down his first three of the summer time.