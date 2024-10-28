Broncos to wear Sunset Orange jerseys, white pants vs. Panthers

DENVER — The Broncos are set to put on their Sundown Orange jerseys for a house matchup with the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.

Denver will pair the jerseys with white pants and orange socks. The Broncos will put on their navy metallic satin helmets with the orange-and-white uniform mixture.

It will mark the second time this season that the Broncos will pair their Sundown Orange jerseys with white pants, however the group will debut its orange socks. Denver beforehand wore this uniform mixture with white socks through the group’s Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Denver beforehand introduced its uniform schedule, and the Broncos will put on their Sundown Orange jerseys once more in Week 11 earlier than sporting their Midnight Navy alternate jerseys with white helmets for his or her ensuing dwelling matchup in Week 13.

Denver will announce the corresponding pant coloration forward of every sport.