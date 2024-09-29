Broncos to wear Summit White jerseys and pants vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Denver is about to put on all white for a highway matchup with the New York Jets.

The Broncos will put on their Summit White jerseys with white pants and white socks in Week 4, marking the second time this common season that the group will put on this uniform mixture. Denver beforehand wore all white in Week 1 towards Seattle. The Broncos additionally wore this uniform mixture in preseason video games vs. the Colts and Cardinals.

The group will put on their navy metallic satin helmets with the all-white uniform.

Denver beforehand introduced its uniform schedule, and the Broncos will debut their 1977-inspired throwback uniforms at house in Week 5.