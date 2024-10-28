Broncos Starter Linked as Trade Target of 49ers

The Denver Broncos are very a lot within the thick of issues within the AFC playoff image because the NFL quickly approaches the halfway level of the 2024 season. At 4-3 Denver has almost surpassed the workforce’s season win complete projection from Vegas (5.5) and are fairly clearly over performing in comparison with nationwide expectations coming into this yr.
Whereas Denver is competing for a playoff spot, it does seem the group remains to be working beneath the impression of a aggressive rebuild season. Taking part in so many younger gamers and saddled with the biggest useless cap hit within the NFL, Denver may make the playoffs this season, however the actuality is that this workforce is probably going nonetheless a couple of iterations away from competing for championships.
With that perspective, it is smart for the Broncos to be sellers as a lot as patrons because the November fifth commerce deadline approaches. Denver mustn’t take calls on gamers the group views as long-term constructing block items, however gamers who could possibly be on the transfer as free brokers come this offseason? The Broncos ought to at the very least choose up the telephone.
One of many gamers who matches this invoice is third-year Broncos defensive sort out D.J. Jones. The Athletic’s Michael Silver reported earlier final week that the San Francisco 49ers need to add expertise on their defensive position previous to the commerce deadline. Given the NFC West is open for the taking this season, San Francisco remains to be very a lot within the thick of issues regardless of sitting final within the division at 3-4.
The Athletic’s Dianna Russini additionally added additional data on the 49ers seek for beefing up their inside defensive position naming Jones, a former 49ers standout, as a possible commerce candidate the 49ers would possibly covet.
“Two different former San Francisco gamers, defensive tackles DeForest Buckner (Colts) and D.J. Jones (Broncos), have been mentioned internally by workforce decision-makers however I don’t get the sense Indy or Denver are open to shifting both participant,” Russini Wrote.
Jones is having a resurgent yr in Denver after a disappointing marketing campaign in 2023. Jones is a shorter, squattier participant than your common two gapping inside participant at 6’1” 320-pounds with restricted size. Howenver, he’s taking part in properly off of Denver’s different inside gamers Zach Allen, Malcolm Roach, and John Franklin-Myers in a extra hole urgent assault oriented entrance beneath the blitz centric Vance Joseph protection.
Given Denver’s run protection is arguably the worst facet of what’s shaping as much as be one of many premier defenses within the NFL this season, why would the Broncos even take into account transport Jones?
Jones is within the final yr of his contract in Denver and will likely be 30 years previous this offseason. There’s a likelihood he could possibly be retained, however with different areas of the roster needing addressed as properly, Jones may very properly stroll. Given Denver is at the moment set to have the tenth most cap area within the league this upcoming offseason, the Broncos are unlikely to be awarded a compensatory choose for letting Jones stroll. The Broncos will doubtless spend on an equal contract or extra on a free agent, canceling out any attainable compensatory choose for Denver.
As Russini said in her article, the Broncos are doubtless unwilling to maneuver on from Jones. It’s exhausting to think about the workforce getting a considerable return on a 29-year-old run-stopping inside plug that might make the loss from him on the protection this season worthwhile.
Any transfer just like the swapping of mid to late day 3 picks shouldn’t be as beneficial as simply holding Jones in his present position. If the 49ers have been keen to surrender a 4th spherical choice or ship again a Day 2 choose in change for Jones and an early Day 3 choose from Denver, then maybe Denver may play ball, however that appears unlikely.
If the Broncos have been to maneuver on from Jones, then anticipate a bigger dose of former 4th-round choose Eiyoma Uwazurike. After lacking everything of 2023 attributable to a playing suspension, the Broncos have stored him round and have praised him when given the chance.
There does appear to be inner optimism surrounding Uwazurike changing into a serviceable participant in some unspecified time in the future within the close to future, and a Jones departure would speed up that chance.
The Broncos usually are not doubtless to remove from the energy of their workforce and hamper their playoff pursuit by shifting off from extraordinarily helpful defensive position piece DJ Jones. He has had an excellent season on the workforce’s most improved unit and is a key cog to the run protection.
Eradicating him may have a domino impact on your entire unit that’s surviving miniscule funding on the inside linebacker place because of the energy of the secondary in man protection and a deep rotation of defensive linemen.
Jones will not be part of the Broncos the subsequent time this workforce is really in championship rivalry given his age and this being the final yr of his contract, however that doesn’t imply the workforce ought to simply give him up for little return.
If the 49ers are keen to offer a beneficial draft choose in return, then Denver must be . However something much less, and it is simply merely higher to maintain him for a 2024 playoff run and re-evaluate whether or not or not the workforce ought to retain him this offseason.