Broncos receiver Josh Reynolds recovering from two gunshot wounds after visit to strip club

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos extensive receiver Josh Reynolds is recovering from two gunshot wounds after he and one other man had been fired upon following a go to to a strip membership final week.

“Josh Reynolds was a sufferer of a taking pictures on Friday in Denver and obtained therapy for minor accidents,” the Broncos stated in an announcement to The Related Press. “Out of respect for the authorized course of, we’ll defer additional touch upon this matter to the authorities.”

Denver police stated they’ve arrested two males — Luis Mendoza, 35, and Burr Charlesworth, 42 — in reference to the shootings, which occurred round 3 a.m. on Oct. 18 alongside a stretch of Interstate 25 south of downtown.

The lads had been being held for investigation of tried first-degree homicide and first-degree assault. Police stated they had been attempting to determine attainable extra suspects and “subsequently the arrest reviews are sealed to guard the integrity of the investigation.”

NBC affiliate KUSA-TV in Denver, the Broncos’ flagship station, which first reported the taking pictures, stated Reynolds was shot as soon as in his left arm and as soon as behind his head. The station stated Reynolds and the opposite man had been adopted after leaving a strip membership referred to as Shotgun Willies.

Reynolds is on injured reserve with a damaged finger and didn’t journey with the Broncos to New Orleans for his or her Thursday night time recreation on Oct. 17. The taking pictures occurred a couple of hours after the Broncos beat the Saints.

Reynolds has been figuring out on a facet area throughout the Broncos’ practices this week. Gamers on IR aren’t obtainable to talk with reporters.

Reynolds is in his ninth NFL season and his first in Denver after signing a two-year, $9 million contract final offseason. He’s performed in 5 video games with one begin and has caught 12 passes for 183 yards and a landing.

He spent the final three seasons with Detroit. He’s additionally performed for the Titans and the Rams, who drafted him within the fourth spherical of the 2017 NFL draft out of Texas A&M.

