(This story has been up to date with new info).

Former Missouri soccer standout working again Tyler Badie had an harm scare on Sunday in the course of the Denver Broncos’ recreation towards the New York Jets.

Badie caught a display screen cross from quarterback Bo Nix on a third-and-13. As he turned up the sector, New York linebacker Quincy Williams laid out a tough hit on Badie, who went down onerous to the turf and fumbled the ball away. Badie was capable of stroll to the sideline beneath his personal energy and didn’t look to be harm.

Nevertheless, when Badie was on the sideline, he collapsed on the sector and was taken out on a stabilizer and stretcher. The sport was briefly delayed whereas Badie obtained medical consideration.

Badie, who led the Broncos in dashing yards by working backs coming into Sunday, was signed to the 53-man roster for Denver earlier this week after being on the apply squad. Badie, 24, performed for the Tigers from 2018-21 and was a sixth-round choose by the Baltimore Ravens within the 2022 NFL draft.

This is the newest on Badie:

Tyler Badie harm updates

All instances Jap.

Monday, Sept. 30

11:24 a.m.: NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Badie is again with the workforce in Denver and has “full motion of his legs and arms.” Rapoport additionally added an IR journey is probably going for Badie, however he might be again this season.

9:00 a.m.: Per KOA Colorado anchor Brandon Krisztal, Badie flew residence on a industrial flight, accompanied by a member of the Broncos medical workers on Sunday night time.

Sunday, Sept. 29

8:30 p.m.: In accordance with Professional Soccer Speak’s Mike Florio, Badie is anticipated to be “high quality” and that he “has motion in all extremities.”

4:50 p.m.: In accordance with the Denver Publish’s Parker Gabriel, following the Broncos’ win over the Jets, Denver coach Sean Payton was requested about Badie’s standing. Payton stated he had “no replace” on his standing or whether or not Badie would journey again with the workforce.

2:40 p.m.: In accordance with NFL.com, Badie was dominated out for the rest of the sport with a again harm.

This story will likely be up to date.