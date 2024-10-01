Broncos RB stretchered off in game

(This story has been up to date with new info).

Former Missouri soccer standout working again Tyler Badie had an harm scare on Sunday in the course of the Denver Broncos’ recreation towards the New York Jets.

Badie caught a display screen cross from quarterback Bo Nix on a third-and-13. As he turned up the sector, New York linebacker Quincy Williams laid out a tough hit on Badie, who went down onerous to the turf and fumbled the ball away. Badie was capable of stroll to the sideline beneath his personal energy and didn’t look to be harm.

Nevertheless, when Badie was on the sideline, he collapsed on the sector and was taken out on a stabilizer and stretcher. The sport was briefly delayed whereas Badie obtained medical consideration.

