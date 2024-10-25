Broncos player Josh Reynolds was shot in Denver and treated for minor injuries, team says

Denver Broncos participant Josh Reynolds was shot and handled for minor accidents, staff says

A Denver Broncos participant was a sufferer in a taking pictures final week. Josh Reynolds was shot and suffered minor accidents final Friday.

Josh Reynolds of the Denver Broncos warms up previous to the sport in opposition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Mike Carlson / Getty Photographs



Reynolds is a veteran NFL vast receiver who signed with the staff in March. He’s at the moment on the injured reserve checklist with a damaged finger. He performed in faculty at Texas A&M.

Denver law enforcement officials arrested two males within the case, Burr Charlesworth, 42, and Luis Mendoza, 35. They’re each being held on investigation of tried first-degree homicide and first-degree assault. Court docket paperwork point out that Charlesworth informed investigators that he was serving to a pal as a consequence of a previous battle.

The SUV was discovered with a number of bullet holes within the 4800 block of South Quebec Road. CBS



They’re accused of following Reynolds and two companions out onto Interstate 25 after which taking pictures at them shut to three a.m. final Friday. A Ford Bronco carrying Reynolds was deserted close to Bellevue when it could now not drive.

Police later closed the Interstate to seek for proof, together with within the space close to Evans.

Reynolds and one other man sustained minor accidents and have been handled at a hospital. A 3rd was hit by shattered glass. All three have been scaped up by fleeing the gunfire over a fence.

Denver police looked for proof at I-25 and Evans in a taking pictures that concerned a Denver Broncos participant. CDOT



Reynolds is claimed to have accidents to his left arm and the again of his head. The opposite man was hit within the again.

The staff despatched out a press release on Thursday saying merely “Josh Reynolds was a sufferer of a taking pictures on Friday in Denver and acquired therapy for minor accidents. Out of respect for the authorized course of, we’ll defer additional touch upon this matter to the authorities.”

