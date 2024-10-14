Broncos battle back late, but winning streak ends with 23-16 loss to Chargers

Denver’s protection, in the meantime, allowed simply three factors within the second half and got here up with stops on three consecutive drives within the fourth quarter to offer the Broncos an opportunity.

“It is not straightforward wanting on the scoreboard and seeing the deficit,” Nix mentioned. “I believed on the sideline our guys continued to battle. Regardless of the state of affairs, regardless of perhaps lacking one other alternative or getting off the sphere once more and you’ve got restart. It is powerful, however I believe that is our workforce. I believe that is what sort of workforce now we have. We’ve got a really decided and hard-working workforce. We’re capable of get down and proceed to battle. Not each sport goes to be straightforward. We’re not going to blow each workforce out. Generally you get knocked down early, [and] you have to discover a technique to intestine it out on the finish.

“The truth that we gave ourselves an opportunity there on the finish to have one other alternative says rather a lot about our workforce. I am enthusiastic about this workforce. I do know right now wasn’t what we wished, however I really feel like we’re headed in the best route with how we completed the sport. You possibly can’t usually take ethical victories after a loss. It is powerful. No one likes to lose. No one needs to be on that facet, however you’ll be able to have a look at it and you’ll solely go two methods. You possibly can proceed to go backwards, let it defeat you, let it crush you, and also you get in your head, or you are going to proceed to maneuver ahead. I consider our workforce goes to proceed to maneuver ahead [and] keep motivated. At present did not settle nicely with us. We’ll proceed to battle, discover methods to get higher, and proceed to place good things on the sphere.”

Although the Broncos lower into the deficit within the second half, Denver couldn’t absolutely overcome the Chargers’ 20-0 halftime lead.

Los Angeles scored on all 4 of its first-half possessions, excluding an end-of-half kneeldown, whereas the Broncos turned the ball over twice and had been held scoreless.

The Chargers held the ball for greater than 21 minutes within the first half and scored 10 factors off turnovers over the primary two frames.

On third down, Los Angeles held a determined benefit. The Chargers had been 8-of-10 on third down within the first half — together with a number of lengthy conversions — whereas Denver was 2-of-6 on third down. Los Angeles was 11-of-15 on third down by way of three quarters, whereas the Broncos had been 2-of-8.

Justin Herbert, who had not thrown for greater than 179 yards this season, exceeded that complete within the first half and completed the sport with 237 yards.

The Broncos’ problem on protection was made harder, as Pat Surtain II exited the sport on Denver’s first defensive possession. After the sport, Payton mentioned Surtain was within the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Nix, in the meantime, threw an interception on the primary possession of the sport and completed the primary half 3-of-10 for 22 yards. Nix’s greatest completion of the primary half was a final-minute 46-yarder to Courtland Sutton that probably would have arrange Denver’s first factors of the sport, however a holding name worn out the acquire.

“We’ve got to return and watch it,” Nix mentioned. “We did not run sufficient performs consecutively to get right into a rhythm. It was just a few performs, and also you had been off the sphere. In a sport like that the place you realize they are going to management the ball, you must discover methods to remain on the sphere.”

Earlier than that second, Denver’s most promising drive got here with the workforce trailing 13-0. After selecting up a pair of first downs to the Los Angeles 45-yard line, Javonte Williams misplaced a fumble that arrange the Chargers’ last landing of the half.

The deficit, in the end, was an excessive amount of for the Broncos to beat.