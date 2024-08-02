Brittney Griner ‘head over heels’ for Americans freed in prisoner exchange

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Brittney Griner is aware of solely too properly the swirling feelings of being concerned in a prisoner swap, and she or he stated Thursday evening she is “head over heels” that fellow Individuals are coming residence from Russia.

“Nice day. It’s a terrific day. It’s a terrific day,” Griner stated after the U.S. girls beat Belgium 87-74 to clinch a berth within the Paris Video games quarterfinals. “We’ll speak extra about it later. However head over heels blissful for the households proper now. Any day that Individuals come residence, that’s a win. That’s a win.”

The 2-time Olympic gold medalist went by her personal high-profile prisoner trade with Russia in 2022 after having been sentenced to 9 years in jail for drug possession and smuggling.

So Griner was thrilled listening to that Wall Road Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, a company safety government from Michigan, each convicted of espionage costs that the U.S. authorities thought of baseless, have been coming residence.

Griner didn’t share how she discovered of the prisoner trade, however she stated she was “undoubtedly emotional” at listening to the information.

“I’m certain it’ll be emotional much more a bit of bit in a while,” Griner stated. “Yeah. I’m simply blissful. Like this can be a massive win. An enormous win.”

Griner returned to the U.S. in December 2022. Now 19 months later, she is enjoying for the nationwide staff, which received its 57th straight on the Olympics. Griner scored seven factors whereas serving to the Individuals proceed their pursuit of an eighth straight Olympic gold medal.

Since returning to America, Griner has taken an lively function in serving to different Individuals detained in international nations. She has labored with Deliver Our Households Residence, a marketing campaign fashioned in 2022 by the members of the family of American hostages and wrongful detainees held abroad.

She additionally has spoken twice with President Joe Biden, together with as soon as in April to maintain the detainees “on the forefront of everybody’s thoughts.”

Griner additionally has gone by the readjustment to life again within the U.S., one thing she’s nonetheless working by.

“I do know they’ve an incredible group of individuals which are going to assist them out in no matter means they want them and their households,” Griner stated of the assets that might be obtainable to Gershkovich and Whelan. “And I’m glad that I used to be in a position to undergo that program and get reactivated again into on a regular basis life.”

These Olympics are the primary time she’s been abroad since her ordeal in Russia. On a prepare journey from London together with her U.S. teammates, Griner felt anxious when she sat in her seat. It was her first time on a prepare since heading to a Russian jail.

“Strolling as much as the prepare I used to be tremendous,” Griner informed The Related Press that day. “After I sat down and appeared out the window I used to be like, ‘Rattling, final time I used to be right here I used to be on my technique to jail.’ Anxiousness began to intensify up. Then I noticed I used to be good, there have been no bars. I’m going to win gold.”

Griner turned to Netflix to calm her thoughts throughout a easy commute together with her U.S. teammates to the Paris Olympics.

“All the pieces was cool,” she stated.

That doesn’t imply her coach and teammates received’t be maintaining a tally of Griner.

U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve stated they have been extraordinarily blissful for the households upon listening to the information, realizing the boys endured “simply terrible, terrible time” with out their family members again residence. Reeve’s thoughts went instantly to Griner realizing how blissful she is.

Reeve frolicked with Griner within the locker room after the sport.

“It is a nice day as a result of she is aware of what for her what that was like,” Reeve stated. “And so now realizing and truly visualizing possibly them going by the expertise, she appeared OK. However that’s Brittney. She at all times appears OK. … However we’ll actually be checking on her.”

___

AP Sports activities Author Teresa Walker contributed.

___

AP Summer season Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games