Brittany Snow, Penn Badgley Returning?

Penn Badgley and Brittany Snow is probably not returning for the John Tucker Should Die sequel, which is reportedly within the works.

Throughout an episode of the You star‘s podcast, Podcrushed, the previous co-stars revealed they haven’t been approached about reprising their roles for the second movie.

“Penn, I don’t know when you’ve had a name, however I’ve gotten no name,” Snow mentioned when requested if the reviews of a sequel have been true. Badgley replied, “Yeah, I’ve had no name, no. I imply, it’s perhaps doable just like the superposition quantum physics, like all the pieces is doubtlessly throughout the realm of, like, perhaps this apple will fall up, I really can’t say with certainty.”

The Gossip Woman album famous he has a comparatively small function within the unique movie, in comparison with Snow, Jesse Metcalfe, Arielle Kebbell, Sophia Bush and Ashanti, so he’s unsure if he would actually belong within the sequel anyway, however the Pitch Good star definitely does.

“I’m not doing it when you’re not doing it,” she advised her co-star, laughing. He added, “By no means have I even considered that as a possible factor. However I suppose if there was a script, I’d learn it.”

Metcalfe, Kebbell and Bush shared the information that there was a script for a possible sequel whereas showing at Epic Cons Chicago (through Individuals) in March. On the time, Metcalfe mentioned he had heard rumors concerning the screenplay for the second installment and the way it was apparently “superb,” however he hadn’t learn it but.

Kebbell, who had a hand in creating the script, mentioned it concerned the entire unique solid and would maybe give Metcalfe’s titular character an opportunity to vary into a greater individual.

“I’ve been speaking to Arielle about this for years as a result of she was making an attempt to get it off the bottom, however I didn’t know what occurred,” Snow mentioned within the Podcrushed episode. “And it form of simply, I used to be like, ‘Go forth with that.’ However so, that was the final I had heard of it, was that she was making an attempt to make it occur. And so I suppose she did? So, yeah, I’ll learn no matter folks [send me]. They’ve labored actually laborious.”

In an interview with E! Information that aired in April, Metcalfe shined extra mild on the screenplay, noting it hits on a variety of related themes from the unique challenge however by the lens of the present panorama. He defined it was extra “conscientious” than the primary one and “not fairly as misogynistic.”

“My character has an excellent arc,” he mentioned within the interview. “John has a daughter, and, you already know, you see how fearful he’s that she’s gonna get John Tuckered.”

Whereas the movie hasn’t been formally greenlit but, the Determined Housewives alum hopes the “very humorous” script will assist the challenge discover a studio and formally come to life.

“Hopefully, that’ll push it over the end line,” he mentioned. “We’re in a Y2K second proper now, when nostalgia all the time sells. So, I’m optimistic that the film will get made.”