Brittany Mahomes’ Most Stylish Moments While Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Brittany Mahomes is bumping alongside in model whereas awaiting the delivery of her third child with Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany has had quite a lot of fashionable seems whereas anticipating her second child lady. Maybe her most talked about ensemble got here whereas saying her being pregnant in July 2024.

On the time, she wore a white physique con maxi costume and easy jewellery.

Brittany posed with Patrick, who wore a knit high and tan pants, in addition to their two children, daughter Sterling and son Bronze, who additionally wore all-white outfits.

She later wore a classy sundress whereas sharing she’s having a woman that very same month. Her frock featured a V-neck, a blue-and-white patterned high and a tiered skirt. She teamed the piece with sneakers and a half-up, half-down hairdo.

Apart from attire, Brittany has additionally proven off her determine in crop tops. In August 2024, she slayed in a black feathered crop high that includes a halter neckline whereas celebrating her twenty ninth birthday with Patrick. She paired the garb with cream coloured pants and peep-toe sandals.

Preserve scrolling to see Brittany’s finest seems whereas anticipating her third child: