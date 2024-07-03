Britney Davis Appointed General Manager Of Quality Control

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – HYBE-owned Atlanta rap label High quality Management (QC) has appointed Britney Davis as its new Common Supervisor, marking a major step in its evolution. This announcement comes simply over a yr after HYBE America acquired QC in February 2023.

Davis will now work intently with QC founders Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coach Ok” Lee to supervise each day operations and have interaction with the label’s roster of artists and their groups. Her function will deal with enhancing operational effectiveness and effectivity throughout all QC campaigns.

Expressing her pleasure concerning the new place, Davis acknowledged, “I’m thrilled to be named Common Supervisor of High quality Management and proceed on this journey alongside the staff. We’ve already had unimaginable success collectively, and I look ahead to persevering with this pursuit.” She emphasised her dedication to furthering QC’s imaginative and prescient, including, “I’m obsessed with persevering with to deliver the label’s imaginative and prescient to life and to work alongside P, Coach Ok, and Jen McDaniels – as their expertise, loyalty, and artistic instincts are actually unparalleled. I’m grateful to lend my expertise and drive to this unimaginable journey.”

Davis’s relationship with QC dates again to 2018, when she labored in Strategic World Advertising and Operations at Capitol Music Group (CMG). Beneath the management of former Motown chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam, Davis was instrumental within the advertising and marketing and creating of artists related to QC. Her latest roles at Motown Information/Capitol Music Group included Senior Vice President of Advertising and Artist Improvement and Vice President of Artist Relations, Advertising and Particular Initiatives. Throughout her tenure, she notably led the advertising and marketing for Lil Child’s 2020 album My Flip and managed campaigns for artists like Migos, Metropolis Women, Tiwa Savage, and Queen Naija.

Her experience additionally prolonged to managing expertise alternatives throughout media platforms like BET and MTV. Earlier than her time at Capitol, Davis was concerned in administration, advertising and marketing, and A&R for Section Too Inc., the place she labored intently with Grammy award-winning artist Chris Brown. She was essential in creating CBE Information and managing songwriting and artist improvement for abilities reminiscent of Sevyn Streeter, Kevin McCall, and Joelle James.

P and Coach Ok have expressed their enthusiasm about Davis’s appointment, saying, “Britney has a longstanding document of excellence alongside QC and all through her skilled profession. Her ardour and dedication to artists align with the ideas which are the muse of QC. We’re extremely excited she’s a part of the staff and couldn’t think about a greater individual to function our Common Supervisor.”

Davis has obtained quite a few accolades all through her profession, together with being featured in Billboard’s Hip Hop Energy Gamers and 40 Beneath 40. She was additionally honored on the ASCAP Ladies Behind the Music in 2019 and has led UMG’s Activity Drive for Significant Change and Capitol’s Activity Drive for Variety & Inclusion.