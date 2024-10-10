British YouTuber & TV Star Charged With Rape In Australia

Yung Filly, the British YouTuber, TV star and rapper, has appeared in court docket in Australia on rape costs.

The 29-year-old host of BBC3 present Sizzling Property was arrested in Brisbane on Tuesday and extradited to Perth, the place he appeared earlier than Perth Magistrates’ Court docket on Thursday.

Deadline has contacted Filly’s reps at UTA for remark.

Filly, whose actual identify is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, allegedly sexually assaulted a lady in her 20s in his Perth resort room after he had carried out at a venue in Hillarys, a northern coastal suburb. The incident is alleged to have taken place on September 28.

Western Australia Police mentioned Filly confronted 4 counts of sexual penetration with out consent, three counts of assault, and one rely of impeding an individual’s respiratory by making use of strain to the neck.

“This investigation is ongoing and Intercourse Assault Squad detectives urge anybody with data regarding this matter, or any comparable incidents, to name Crime Stoppers,” police added.

Filly has greater than 1.8M subscribers on YouTube, the place he’s a member of the Beta Squad collective. He has 3.2M followers on each TikTok and Instagram.

The social media star has crossed over into tv on a number of occassions. He’s maybe best-known for internet hosting two seasons of BBC3’s propery relationship present Sizzling Property, which was produced by BBC Studios.

Filly appeared on Channel 4’s The Nice Superstar Bake Off in 2022, whereas ITV has given him airtime on Soccer Support and The Jonathan Ross Present.