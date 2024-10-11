British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly is charged with raping and choking a woman in Australia

PERTH, Australia — A British YouTuber and rapper generally known as Yung Filly has been charged with raping and choking a lady in a resort room following an Australian music efficiency.

The 29-year-old, whose actual identify is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was freed on bail when he appeared Thursday on a number of fees in a court docket in Perth, the west coast metropolis the place police allege his crimes had been allegedly dedicated on Sept. 28.

His bail circumstances embrace that he stay in Western Australia state, doesn’t contact his alleged sufferer and doesn’t publish concerning the case on social media.

He was ordered to give up his passport and to report back to police every day. His surety was set at 100,000 Australian {dollars} ($67,400).

Prosecutors had opposed bail due to a danger that he would flee the state.

His lawyer, Seamus Rafferty, didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon Friday.

Barrientos is at the moment touring Australia and was arrested within the east coast metropolis of Brisbane on Tuesday, a police assertion stated. The Colombia-born entertainer, who has 1.8 million followers on YouTube, was extradited again to Perth on Wednesday.

His Australian tour started in Perth and traveled to Melbourne and Sydney earlier than it was scheduled to finish in Brisbane.

Police allege he assaulted a lady aged in her 20s in a resort room after he had carried out in a Perth nightclub.

His present at Bar1 Nightclub was promoted by ticket-selling platform MoshTix as a “seamless mix of spontaneity, humor and music that’ll have you ever speaking for weeks!”

He’s charged with 4 counts of rape, three counts of assault inflicting bodily hurt and one rely of impeding the girl’s regular respiration or circulation by making use of stress to her neck, police stated.

Barrientos began his YouTube profession in 2013 and music profession in 2017. He has additionally hosted or appeared in a number of tv applications.

He gained a MOBO Award, an annual British music award presentation honoring achievements in “music of Black origin,” within the Finest Media Character class in 2021.