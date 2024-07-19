British Open Round 2 leaderboard, scores: Shane Lowry leads after second round 69 with projected cut line sitting around +5

After 18 holes of the ultimate main championship of the yr, we have a shock on the prime of the leaderboard in Scotland.

Daniel Brown, who entered the week ranked No. 273 within the Official World Golf Rankings, took the in a single day lead after his bogey-free 65 on Thursday at Royal Troon. Brown, who overtook Shane Lowry with a late birdie to seize a one-shot lead, is taking part in in his first ever main championship this week. He is the highest-ranked golfer to guide a significant after the opening spherical since 2016, too.

Lowry, who additionally carded a bogey-free 66, is in an amazing place to make a run by the halfway level of the event. He picked up his first main championship win at Royal Portrush in 2019. Justin Thomas will begin Friday alone in third at 3-under, and a bunch of seven golfers are tied at 2-under.

After their wild battle in North Carolina, neither Bryson DeChambeau nor Rory McIlroy began their week in Scotland properly. DeChambeau opened with a 5-over 76, and McIlroy completed with a 7-over 78. They’re each going to must make a run on Friday in an effort to make the reduce, one thing McIlroy hasn’t missed on the British Open since 2019.

Tiger Woods, like he has so many instances in recent times, struggled once more too. Woods posted an 8-over 79 on Thursday, which is prone to result in his seventh missed reduce or withdrawal in his final 10 main championship begins.

The way to watch Spherical 2 of the 2024 British Open

The primary two rounds of the British Open shall be streamed on Peacock and broadcast on the USA Community.

