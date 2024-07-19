British Open Round 2 leaderboard, scores: Shane Lowry leads after second round 69 with projected cut line sitting around +5

After 18 holes of the ultimate main championship of the yr, we have a shock on the prime of the leaderboard in Scotland.
Daniel Brown, who entered the week ranked No. 273 within the Official World Golf Rankings, took the in a single day lead after his bogey-free 65 on Thursday at Royal Troon. Brown, who overtook Shane Lowry with a late birdie to seize a one-shot lead, is taking part in in his first ever main championship this week. He is the highest-ranked golfer to guide a significant after the opening spherical since 2016, too.
Lowry, who additionally carded a bogey-free 66, is in an amazing place to make a run by the halfway level of the event. He picked up his first main championship win at Royal Portrush in 2019. Justin Thomas will begin Friday alone in third at 3-under, and a bunch of seven golfers are tied at 2-under.
After their wild battle in North Carolina, neither Bryson DeChambeau nor Rory McIlroy began their week in Scotland properly. DeChambeau opened with a 5-over 76, and McIlroy completed with a 7-over 78. They’re each going to must make a run on Friday in an effort to make the reduce, one thing McIlroy hasn’t missed on the British Open since 2019.
Tiger Woods, like he has so many instances in recent times, struggled once more too. Woods posted an 8-over 79 on Thursday, which is prone to result in his seventh missed reduce or withdrawal in his final 10 main championship begins.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 7:44 AM PDT
Daniel Brown’s regular again 9 continues
Sitting in second place as he will get into the enamel of his second 9, the first-round chief is holding regular at 5-under through 15. His again 9 has been clear, opening with a birdie on 10, after which a run of 5 straight pars as he tries to get into the ultimate pairing on shifting day. Enjoying in his first Open — and first main general — the stress does not appear to be affecting him down the stretch in Spherical 2.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 7:10 AM PDT
Justin Rose posts two birdies early in his second spherical
Its been 11 years for the reason that Englishman gained his lone main championship, and Justin Rose is trying so as to add a Claret Jug to his trophy assortment — one which additionally features a FedEx Cup and Olympic gold medal — and he is actually placing himself in place by way of his first spherical and a half at Royal Troon. Rose has nonetheless but to make a bogey on the week, through 8 on Friday, and picked up this birdie on the eighth gap to get to 4-under for the championship and -2 for the day.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 7:06 AM PDT
Scheffler closes with bogey, heads to the weekend 5 pictures again
The No. 1 participant on the earth is within the combine heading into the weekend at Royal Troon. Scottie Scheffler made bogey on 18 to go to Saturday’s third spherical at 2-under, and 5 pictures off the tempo, set by Shane Lowry earlier within the day.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 6:43 AM PDT
Shane Lowry finishes with sensible birdie to get to -7
A birdie-par-birdie end has 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry eyeing the Claret Jug for a second time with a 2-under, 69 to wrap up Spherical 2. He overcame the double bogey at 11 to get to a solo lead by the tip of his day. He is earned himself a late tee time on Saturday — a day that would see extra wind and rain at Royal Troon.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 6:28 AM PDT
Yahoo Sports activities’ Jay Busbee together with his tackle Tiger’s 2024 British Open
With Tiger Woods’ 2024 main championship season over, whats subsequent for essentially the most beloved golfer of the previous three many years? Retirement has been a topic of debate surrounding the 15-time main champion, and with one other disappointing efficiency at one of many sport’s premier occasions, Jay Busbee weighs in on the Huge Cat’s future, and what could possibly be subsequent for the golf icon.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 6:23 AM PDT
Tiger wraps up his Open Championship at +14
15 majors and three British Opens are seared into the collective consciousness of the golf world, and whereas the times of his competing on the prime of the leaderboard appear to be lengthy gone, the chance to have arguably the best participant of all-time nonetheless part of the most important occasions is one which the golf world can nonetheless relish. Tiger Woods will miss the reduce for a seventh time in his final 10 occasions — reduce line is projected to be at +5 — after 79-77 to complete at +14 for the championship.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 6:02 AM PDT
Scheffler inside three of the lead after 14
He is the most well liked participant on the earth, having gained 6 of his final 10 begins, and now he is a 2-under through 14 after making certainly one of only a handful of birdies of the day at No. 14. That crimson quantity got here on the finish of a run of eight straight pars which have saved him in rivalry within the second spherical at Royal Troon.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 5:59 AM PDT
Lowry steadies the ship
After a tricky double bogey on 11, Lowry stays on the prime of the leaderboard after rolling off three straight pars to remain at 5-under, the place he is tied with Daniel Brown.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 5:50 AM PDT
Tiger flashes classic shot making expertise
Whereas he is having one of many roughest main championship efficiency of his profession, the highlights we have been used to seeing for almost three many years nonetheless pop up sometimes with Tiger Woods, together with this masterful shot into the fifteenth inexperienced.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 5:12 AM PDT
Shane Lowry falls again to the sphere
The magic ran out for Shane Lowry at Royal Troon’s eleventh on Friday. Holding a two-stroke lead, Lowry stepped as much as the tee on the eleventh … and put his shot deep into the thick Scottish tough. He ended up having to take an unplayable lie, after which pitched up in need of the inexperienced. One double-bogey putt later, and Lowry had fallen again right into a tie with Daniel Brown at -5. He is nonetheless a co-leader on the Open, however with winds selecting up and the hardest stretch of the course forward, Lowry has work to do to carry it house.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 5:06 AM PDT
What’s the reduce on the British Open?
The reduce on the British Open at present sits at +3, nevertheless it’s prone to go increased, maybe a lot increased. This is how the reduce works on the Open.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 4:42 AM PDT
Welcome to Scotland
Jordan Spieth, doing Jordan Spieth issues at Royal Troon.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 4:33 AM PDT
John Daly withdraws from the Open Championship
And one other previous Open Champion calls it every week, early — John Daly, the 1995 Open Champion, has withdrawn from this yr’s event after one spherical, citing a knee harm. Daly and Ernie Els each shot +11 within the event’s opening spherical.
At the least we’ll all the time have the Daly photographs.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 4:04 AM PDT
Leaderboard replace: Lowry leads once more
A birdie on the eighth has given Shane Lowry the lead as soon as once more on the Open Championship. Every part is rolling Lowry’s manner proper now, and with tough climate on the way in which, this could possibly be a extremely enjoyable Friday afternoon on the sofa for Lowry.
1. Shane Lowry, -7 (by way of 8) 2. Daniel Brown, -6 (3) 3. Justin Thomas, -3 (7:53 a.m. ET tee time) T4. Xander Schauffele + seven others, -2
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 3:30 AM PDT
Tiger Woods birdie!
Look, it is a little bit unhappy after we get enthusiastic about Tiger Woods simply carding a birdie, however that is the place we at the moment are. Woods rolled in a protracted one on the par-5 sixth to get all the way in which all the way down to … +10. Ah, properly.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 3:14 AM PDT
Tough day for Scottie Scheffler’s caddie
Being sick at work is a tricky go, and it is particularly powerful when your work entails hauling a heavy bag up and down the hills of Scotland. Ted Scott, Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, is seemingly battling one thing dangerous; he is been reported as laying down whereas Scheffler is not actively swinging. And with Scheffler solely by way of 4 holes as of 6:15 a.m. ET, there is a good distance for Scott to go.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 3:06 AM PDT
Ernie Els withdraws from Open with harm
Royal Troon is taking out the opponents on the 152nd Open, separately. Newest to withdraw: Ernie Els, the 2002 and 2012 Open champion. Els withdrew previous to the second spherical, citing a again harm.
On Thursday, the Huge Straightforward shot +11, ending second-to-last on the day. Els has three wins on the season as a member of the PGA Tour Champions, and for the time being continues to be listed within the area for subsequent week’s Senior British Open.
Els joins Romain Langasque, who withdrew Thursday after a clumsy, 84-yard tee shot on the famed Postage Stamp.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 2:05 AM PDT
Shane Lowry jumps into the lead immediately
After only a single gap, Shane Lowry is again in a share of the lead. He simply birdied the primary to match Daniel Brown at 6-under.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 1:57 AM PDT
Tiger drops 2 pictures early
Nicely, Tiger Woods simply made a double bogey on the second after he missed the green after which missed the inexperienced properly proper on his method. He is all the way down to 10-over now, a number of pictures exterior the early projected cutline. Not the perfect begin.
Fri, July 19, 2024 at 1:48 AM PDT
Friday’s climate forecast
It does not appear to be we’ll get any rain right now at Royal Troon.