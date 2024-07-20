British Open 2024: Why do golfers wear their hats backwards in the rain?

The British Open 2024 at Royal Troon in Scotland has performed as much as stereotype throughout the third spherical on Saturday, through which gamers have needed to take care of persistent rain.

For some, that has meant whipping out umbrellas, waterproof jackets and trousers, whereas for others, most notably Billy Horschel and, briefly, Justin Rose, turning their hats backwards provided some respite from the weather.

Golf has lengthy been one of many strictest sports activities in terms of gown code. Though hoodies at the moment are deemed acceptable (not that traditionalists will agree), it appeared odd to see Horschel and Rose sporting their hats again to entrance as they battled the situations at Royal Troon.

Why is Billy Horschel sporting his hat again to entrance within the Open?

Nevertheless, they weren’t doing it as a style assertion. There was a quite simple – and sensible – cause for the refined change in apparel.

Continuous rains means hats get very moist, which in flip results in water ultimately dripping down from the brim.

As anybody who has ever tried will attest, enjoying golf might be troublesome sufficient at the very best of occasions in excellent situations, however it may be particularly onerous to give attention to what you’re doing when drops of water are touchdown close to, and even on, your ball.

It’s comparatively uncommon to see play proceed within the rain on the PGA Tour in the USA, the place electrical storms are frequent. In Scotland, although, golf is deemed playable below fixed lighter rain or drizzle, which can drive golfers to take uncommon motion to beat the climate.