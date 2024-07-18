British Open 2024: Rory McIlroy stumbles to 78, but save your takes for another day | Golf News and Tour Information

McIlroy, the person engaged in a eternally conflict with who he as soon as was towards the hope of what he could possibly be once more, is not any nearer to ending that battle on the Open Championship, a sloppy inward 9 equating to a seven-over 78 on Thursday at Royal Troon.

“It felt OK. I’ve are available in right here taking part in rather well. I performed nicely on the Renaissance final week,” McIlroy stated. “I feel, if something, it was extra just like the circumstances acquired the higher of me, these cross-winds … Then as soon as we turned on that again 9, it was left-to-right winds. I used to be form of struggling to gap the ball in that wind slightly bit, and that acquired me.”

For the primary few hours McIlroy held his personal, bouncing again from a gap bogey with a birdie on the third. But hyperlinks golf is just like the Marines, rejecting something lower than good, and McIlroy did not deliver his finest.