Murray received 22 trophies in his two-year beginner profession in Scotland, went on to serve within the Royal Air Drive, after which obtained the job as an assistant to Jock McLean at Gleneagles. There, he met Coleman Jennings, a philanthropist and member at Chevy Chase Membership, and thru him, he obtained the job at Burning Tree and Chevy Chase quickly after, at age 22. (Earlier than he arrived within the U.S., he took one crack at qualifying for the Open, however did not make the lower.) He stayed at Chevy Chase for eight years, after which moved to Bretton Woods, a brand new D.C. course being developed on the Potomac River by the Worldwide Financial Fund on the behest of James Symington, Chief of Protocol of the U.S. The idea was to create a venue the place minorities might play, though in line with Murray, that unique goal by no means got here to go. He helped design the course and served as head skilled till 1988. When he retired, he determined to start out his personal enterprise conducting golf excursions in Scotland. He constructed it from the bottom and shortly grew to serving 250 individuals per 12 months. He moved again to Scotland, and in the present day the enterprise is generally run by his sons, although at 88 Murray nonetheless serves particular purchasers.