British Open 2024: Justin Thomas’ 14-shot redemption | Golf News and Tour Information

At the very least by the golf cognoscenti in america. The R&A doesn’t have the identical loyalties and fidelities to names that, of their opinion, don’t warrant marquee billing. Maybe that’s why Thomas was positioned effectively exterior the featured pairings home windows, thrown in an early wave with Matthew Southgate and Sungjae Im. Thomas has taken a little bit of a P.R. hit too, collateral harm to Zach Johnson’s Ryder Cup captaincy. Thomas was already seen as a controversial captain’s choose a yr in the past given his then-struggles and didn’t assist his trigger with a 1-2-1 file in Rome. Months later, a number of scenes in Netflix’s “Full Swing” insinuated Johnson’s alternative of Thomas over Keegan Bradley was attributable to Thomas’ prior relationship with Johnson and several other key American gamers. This conveniently overlooks that there have been a variety of questionable Ryder Cup captain’s picks, and that Thomas was thought of the center and soul of Workforce USA’s success over the previous a number of seasons. Nepotism was already the perceived root of the Individuals’ failure, and the present turned the notion into actuality. Thomas’ shocking break-up with caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay—who had come out of retirement solely as a result of Thomas had “all of the photographs”—solely amplified questions on what had grow to be of the once-ascendent alpha.