British Olympic diver Tom Daley announces he is retiring : NPR

British Olympic diver Tom Daley, who has gained 5 medals and went viral within the Paris video games for his sideline knitting, is retiring.

“It was emotional on the finish, up there on the platform, realizing it was going to be my final aggressive dive,” he instructed Vogue in an interview revealed Monday. “However I’ve to make the choice sooner or later, and it looks like the suitable time. It’s the suitable time to name it a day.”

Daley, 30, first started his Olympic profession at age 14 within the 2008 Beijing Video games. He has since gained three bronze medals, one gold medal and most lately, a silver within the males’s 10-meter synchronized platform occasion on the Paris Video games.

He went on a two-year hiatus from the game following the Tokyo Video games, and has overcome a number of hurdles over the course of his profession, together with breaking a hand, tearing a tricep, hitting his head on the platform and getting a case of the “twisties,” he instructed British Vogue.

He lent his experience as a pundit throughout the Paris Video games, has deliberate to begin his personal underwear and swimwear line and has signed up for a stitching class on the Style Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, including to his repertoire of knitting and crocheting.

“Thanks, diving over and out,” he mentioned on Instagram.