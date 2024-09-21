Bristol start time, TV, live stream, lineup

It’s elimination night time at Bristol Motor Speedway. 4 drivers might be despatched packing from championship rivalry following the Bass Professional Retailers Night time Race – the ultimate race of the primary spherical of the NASCAR Cup Collection playoffs.

Sixteen drivers certified for the playoffs with hopes of profitable the 2024 championship, however by the top of Saturday night time, that quantity might be decreased to 12, with the underside 4 drivers within the playoff standings eradicated.

One driver who is not going to should sweat elimination Saturday night time is Joey Logano, who earned an computerized berth to the second spherical by profitable the opening playoff race at Atlanta Motor Speedway two weeks in the past. Non-playoff driver Chris Buescher stored the opposite 15 title contenders out of victory lane final weekend with a win at Watkins Glen Worldwide.

