Bristol start time, TV, live stream, lineup

It’s elimination night time at Bristol Motor Speedway. 4 drivers might be despatched packing from championship rivalry following the Bass Professional Retailers Night time Race – the ultimate race of the primary spherical of the NASCAR Cup Collection playoffs.

Sixteen drivers certified for the playoffs with hopes of profitable the 2024 championship, however by the top of Saturday night time, that quantity might be decreased to 12, with the underside 4 drivers within the playoff standings eradicated.

One driver who is not going to should sweat elimination Saturday night time is Joey Logano, who earned an computerized berth to the second spherical by profitable the opening playoff race at Atlanta Motor Speedway two weeks in the past. Non-playoff driver Chris Buescher stored the opposite 15 title contenders out of victory lane final weekend with a win at Watkins Glen Worldwide.

Bristol might present quite a lot of reduction to Denny Hamlin, who has endured a tough playoffs to date. Hamlin, who received at Bristol in March and took the checkered flag ultimately 12 months’s Bristol Night time Race, at present sits thirteenth, six factors beneath the cutline to advance. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver ought to deliver quite a lot of confidence to the Tennessee brief observe, nonetheless, having received the night time race thrice in his profession.

Who will rejoice in victory lane this Saturday night time, and who will see their championship goals come to an finish? Right here is all the pieces it is advisable know to prepare for the Bass Professional Retailers Night time Race:

What time does the NASCAR playoff race at Bristol begin?

The Bass Professional Retailers Night time Race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

What TV channel is the NASCAR playoff race at Bristol on?

USA Community is broadcasting the Bass Professional Retailers Night time Race and has a pre-race present starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Will there be a stay stream of the NASCAR playoff race at Bristol?

The Bass Professional Retailers Night time Race could be stay streamed on the NBC Sports activities web site and the NBC Sports activities app. The race can also be out there to stream on Fubo.

What number of laps is the NASCAR playoff race at Bristol?

The Bass Professional Retailers Night time Race is 500 laps across the 0.533-mile observe for a complete of 266.5 miles. The race will function three segments (laps per stage) – Stage 1: 125 laps; Stage 2: 125 laps; Stage 3: 250 laps.

Who received the newest NASCAR Cup races at Bristol?

Hamlin began third and led 163 laps, together with the ultimate 17, earlier than topping teammate Martin Truex Jr. by 1.083 seconds on March 17, 2024.

And one 12 months in the past, Hamlin began second and led 142 laps, together with the ultimate 135, earlier than pulling away from Kyle Larson within the playoff elimination race on Sept. 16, 2023.

What are the motive force standings heading into the NASCAR playoff race at Bristol?

x-clinched spot in second spherical. Via two playoff races; the underside 4 drivers after the Bass Professional Retailers Night time Race might be eradicated.

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing … 2,089 Austin Cindric, Staff Penske … 2,086 x-Joey Logano, Staff Penske … 2,084 Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports … 2,084 Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing … 2,079 Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing … 2,073 Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports … 2,073 Ryan Blaney, Staff Penske … 2,072 Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports … 2,069 William Bryon, Hendrick Motorsports … 2,068 Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing … 2,049 Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing … 2,049 Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing … 2,043 Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing … 2,037 Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing … 2,035 Harrison Burton, Wooden Brothers Racing … 2,029

What’s the lineup for the Bass Professional Retailers Night time Race at Bristol?

Automobile quantity in parentheses; (P)=playoff driver

1. (48) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet

2. (5) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet

3. (24) William Byron (P), Chevrolet

4. (19) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota

5. (14) Chase Briscoe (P), Ford

6. (20) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota

7. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

8. (11) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota

9. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

10. (9) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet

11. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

12. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

13. (54) Ty Gibbs (P), Toyota

14. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

15. (45) Tyler Reddick (P), Toyota

16. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

17. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

18. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

19. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

20. (22) Joey Logano (P), Ford

21. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

22. (12) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford

23. (6) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford

24. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

25. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

26. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

27. (2) Austin Cindric (P), Ford

28. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

29. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

30. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

31. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

32. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota

33. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

34. (21) Harrison Burton (P), Ford

35. (99) Daniel Suarez (P), Chevrolet

36. (15) Kaz Grala, Ford

37. (66) Josh Bilicki, Ford

