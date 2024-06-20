Hugh Holmes Jr., initially of Bridgewater and now of Fall River, listens to the audio system from Bridgewater-Raynham Regional Excessive College through the Juneteenth flag elevating ceremony in downtown Bridgewater on Monday, June 17, 2024. Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise

Audio system from Bridgewater-Raynham Excessive College had been invited to come back to the Juneteenth Flag elevating in downtown Bridgewater on Monday, June 17, 2024. Sharing their ideas are Kendall Raymond, Aisha Alexis and Genisis Jilla. Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise

Jenise Campbell-Means, initially from Bridgewater and now of Franklin, co-chair of the Juneteenth Planning Committee, makes the welcoming and keynote remarks on the Juneteenth flag elevating ceremony in downtown Bridgewater on Monday, June 17, 2024. Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise

Bridgewater City Council Vice President Paul Murphy provides the official decision narration declaring the Juneteenth vacation in Bridgewater on Monday, June 17, 2024. Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise

Debbie Baumgarten and Janet Dye, each of Bridgewater, take within the Juneteenth flag elevating ceremony in downtown Bridgewater on Monday, June 17, 2024. Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise

Beryl Domingo of Bridgewater waves her Juneteenth flag throughout feedback made by Jenise Campbell-Means simply previous to the elevating of the Juneteenth flag in downtown Bridgewater on Monday, June 17, 2024. Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise

Chris Hartman, amenities supervisor for the city of Bridgewater, raises the Juneteenth flag at city corridor in downtown Bridgewater on Monday, June 17, 2024. The flag will fly till the tip of June. Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise